SEOUL, Feb 8 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>Judge narrows Google patent suit against Microsoft
>S.Korea sharpens reflexes on divided peninsula
>Famine hits N.Korea's rice basket in 2012
>Obama nominates openly gay lawyer for court
>Wacker Chemie sees end of polysilicon price slump
>Kia aims for luxury crossover with Cross GT concept
MARKETS
>S.Korea won flat ahead of ECB decision;bonds steady
>KOSPI sinks to 2-1/2 month low as euro zone weighs
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks declined on Thursday, taking a step back from
their recent advance, prompted by comments by the ECB president
on the euro and Europe's outlook.
* Major stock markets edged lower on Thursday and the euro
hit a near two-week low against the dollar after the European
Central Bank's chief said policymakers will monitor the impact
of a rising currency and cited downside risks to the bloc's
economy.
* Brent crude oil rose to a near five-month high above $117 a
barrel on Thursday after Iran rejected calls for direct talks
with the United States, while U.S. crude prices fell on concerns
about growing domestic stockpiles in the Midwest.
* South Korean shares fell to a 10-week low on Thursday as
investors cut back on bullish bets ahead of a policy meeting of
the European Central Bank and its view on growth prospects in
the euro zone, a key export market for firms.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will roll out its
Galaxy S4 IV smartphone in the United States next month.
> In a survey by consulting firm Solomon Associates, LG Chem
Ltd's naphtha cracking center facilities were ranked
first in energy efficiency.
(Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)