SEOUL, Feb 8 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Judge narrows Google patent suit against Microsoft >S.Korea sharpens reflexes on divided peninsula >Famine hits N.Korea's rice basket in 2012 >Obama nominates openly gay lawyer for court >Wacker Chemie sees end of polysilicon price slump >Kia aims for luxury crossover with Cross GT concept MARKETS >S.Korea won flat ahead of ECB decision;bonds steady >KOSPI sinks to 2-1/2 month low as euro zone weighs MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks declined on Thursday, taking a step back from their recent advance, prompted by comments by the ECB president on the euro and Europe's outlook. * Major stock markets edged lower on Thursday and the euro hit a near two-week low against the dollar after the European Central Bank's chief said policymakers will monitor the impact of a rising currency and cited downside risks to the bloc's economy. * Brent crude oil rose to a near five-month high above $117 a barrel on Thursday after Iran rejected calls for direct talks with the United States, while U.S. crude prices fell on concerns about growing domestic stockpiles in the Midwest. * South Korean shares fell to a 10-week low on Thursday as investors cut back on bullish bets ahead of a policy meeting of the European Central Bank and its view on growth prospects in the euro zone, a key export market for firms. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will roll out its Galaxy S4 IV smartphone in the United States next month. > In a survey by consulting firm Solomon Associates, LG Chem Ltd's naphtha cracking center facilities were ranked first in energy efficiency. (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)