SEOUL, Feb 14 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>North Korea blast twice 2009 size-monitoring agency
>N.Korea tells UN will not bow to nuclear resolution
>Samsung Total halts oil purchases from Iran
>G20 chair Russia backs G7 statement on forex
>S.Koreans shrug off nuclear neighbour
MARKETS
>KOSPI rally as exporters gain on firmer yen
>S.Korea won up for 2nd day as dollar bets unwind
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks drifted in light volume on Wednesday, ending
little changed, as investors remained cautious after the S&P 500
index briefly hit its highest intraday level since November
2007.
* The yen ended a volatile trading session little changed on
Wednesday as concerns about currency wars and the fallout from
mixed messages from the G7 put added focus on a G20 meeting in
Moscow later in the week.
* Brent crude oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday to close
near $119 a barrel and remain close to a nine-month high, though
gains were capped by a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as
the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its demand
outlook.
* Seoul shares climbed to a three-week closing high on
Wednesday as a firmer Japanese yen helped exporters like Samsung
Electronics and as foreign investors extended their buying.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LG Electronics Inc unveiled on Wednesday the
design of its upcoming 5.5-inch smartphone, the Optimus G Pro.
(Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)