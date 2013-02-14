SEOUL, Feb 15 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea c.bank holds rates on improvements
>China detect no raised radiation from N.Korea test
>Applied Materials forecasts strong quarter
>Nvidia revenue outlook misses expectations
MARKETS
>S.Korea won rises for third day on exporters
>KOSPI edges up to fresh 3-week high, yen stabilizes
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 eked out a small gain for a third straight
session on Thursday, helped by a flurry of merger activity,
though investors see no catalysts to lift the market further
with major averages near multi-year highs.
* Global equity markets fell and the euro slid against the
dollar on Thursday after data showed the euro zone slipped
deeper into recession in late 2012 than had been expected, but
deal-making helped Wall Street close near break-even.
* Oil prices edged up on Thursday as fears about U.S.
gasoline supply pulled the complex higher, overshadowing
concerns of weakening economic output in the euro zone.
* South Korean shares edged up on Thursday to a fresh
three-week high in thin trade, as investors awaited a G20
meeting later this week that is expected to set the tone for
future currency moves.
(Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)