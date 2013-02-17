SEOUL, Feb 18 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
MARKETS
>KOSPI end flat ahead of G20 meeting;automakers fall
>S.Korea won at 3-week high on exporters, foreigner
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 dipped in a late decline on Friday as Wal-Mart
dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales,
though the index just barely extended its streak of weekly gains
to seven.
* The yen fell against the euro and dollar on Friday amid
expectations Group of 20 finance leaders this weekend would
avoid targeting Japan over policies that have weakened its
currency, while oil prices sank on signs of lagging economic
activity.
* Oil prices sank on Friday and Brent futures finished their
first negative week since mid-January after an unexpected dip in
U.S. industrial production spurred concerns about lagging
economic activity.
* South Korean shares crept up to close at their highest
since Jan. 22 on a day many investors stayed the sidelines
before G20 finance officials meet in Moscow.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> LG electronics Inc said it will invest $300
million to build a plant in Vietnam by 2020.
(Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Stephen Powell)