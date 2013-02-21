SEOUL, Feb 22 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>SKorea export fortunes wane as weak yen helps Japan
>Finmeccanica,Indian officials discuss bribery claim
MARKETS
>S.Korea won slips on sell-off sparked by Fed
>KOSPI ends 6-day gain on selloff by institutions
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Thursday and
the S&P 500 posted its worst two-day loss since November after
reports cast doubt over the health of the U.S. and euro-zone
economies.
* Major stock markets fell for a second day and the euro slid
to a six-week low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after data
showed weak economic growth in Europe and the United States.
* Brent crude oil fell to a three-week low below $114 a
barrel on Thursday, dropping almost 2 percent as weak economic
data added to concerns that the rally that began at the start of
the year may be over done.
* South Korean shares snapped a six-day gain on Thursday,
dragged down by the largest institutional sales in more than
three months, as worries about the durability of the U.S.
Federal Reserve stimulus programme hit risk sentiment.
COMPANY NEWS
* At the 2013 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week,
Samsung Electronics will unveil "TV Discovery", a
service that aims to help consumers find video and live TV
content with their devices.
(Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)