SEOUL Feb 25 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>Weak yen adds to woes confronting S.Korea's Park
>U.S., Japan agree on approach to Partnership talk
>S.Korea's Jan Iran crude imports down 16.1 pct y/y
MARKETS
>Won pares losses on foreign buying,exporters
>KOSPI edges up as yen moves drive volatile session
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Dow component Hewlett-Packard
surged on strong results and comments from Fed officials allayed
fears that the central bank would curtail its stimulus measures.
* Global equity markets rebounded on Friday, recovering some
of the previous session's sharp losses, but the euro hit a
six-week low against the dollar on renewed doubts about the
health of the euro zone's financial system.
* Oil prices rose on Friday as German business sentiment
improved, but crude futures still fell by the largest weekly
margin of 2013 after a sell-off in commodities markets earlier
this week.
* South Korean shares inched up on Friday, driven mainly by
algorithmic trading triggered by investors' bets on futures, but
gains were capped due to uncertainty over the outcome of U.S.
budget negotiations as well as elections in Italy.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said that it will
introduce its new Glaxy Note 8.0, dubbed a competitor to Apple's
iPad Mini, at the 2013 Mobile World Congress (MWC) that
starts in Barcelona, Monday.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks
Emerging markets report
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms