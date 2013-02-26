SEOUL, Feb 27 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Korea operator warns Europe of 4G networks "curse" >Japan, U.S. seek U.N. inquiry into N.Korea abuses >U.S. ex-basketball player Rodman bound for N.Korea >Brent hits 1-mth low on Italy vote uncertainty MARKETS >KOSPI slips to 2,000-points, Italy hits sentiment >S.Korea bonds rise on risk aversion MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rebounded from their worst decline since November on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the Fed's bond-buying stimulus and sales of new homes hit a 4 1/2-year high. * U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured investors about the continuation of stimulus measures, bucking a downward trend in global equities and the euro on the uncertainty created by Italy's election. * Brent crude oil fell to a one-month low under $113 a barrel on Tuesday as inconclusive Italian election results revived investor concerns about instability in the euro zone and about future demand for fuel. * South Korean shares slipped to a one-week low on Tuesday, led by shipbuilders and insurers, as investors curbed risk sentiment and braced for political uncertainty following Italy's inconclusive election. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd announced on Tuesday that its sales last year exceeded 120,000 vehicles for the first time since 2007. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)