SEOUL, March 4 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>Judge cuts Apple award vs Samsung, sets new trial
>Rodman calls N.Korean leader 'awesome kid'
>S.Korea Feb exports hit by yen, weak global economy
>China diplomats signal focus on US, Japan, N.Korea
MARKETS
>S.Korea won gains ahead of holiday; bonds edge down
>KOSPI hit 2-month high on bullish sentiment
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P
500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong economic data
overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let
investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government
spending cuts.
* Global equity markets fell and the euro slumped to a
two-month low on Friday as weak economic data from Europe and
China weighed on prices, but Wall Street stocks rebounded on
news of surprisingly strong U.S. manufacturing and consumer
sentiment.
* Brent crude prices fell to a six-week low below $110 per
barrel on Friday, erasing all gains so far in 2013 as political
gridlock in Washington was set to trigger automatic U.S. budget
cuts.
* South Korean markets were closed on Friday for a public
holiday. Shares hit a near two-month high on Thursday.
