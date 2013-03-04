SEOUL, March 5 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >S.Korea Feb inflation eases, gives room for BOK cut MARKETS >KOSPI falls, steelmakers dip on China property curb >S.Korea won falls to near 3-week low MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors staged a late-day rebound, extending a recent trend of buying on dips and pushing major indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about growth and China's housing market. * U.S. stocks rebounded late in the day on Monday to close higher, boosting a gauge of global equities, while crude oil prices were pressured by indicators that oil markets are amply supplied. * U.S. oil futures fell to their lowest level in 2013 on Monday, declining for a third consecutive session in reaction to slowing growth in China and indicators that oil markets are amply supplied. * South Korean shares fell on Monday, with exporters such as steelmakers declining after China said it could tighten property regulations to curb housing costs, while local institutional investors took profits after February's gains. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Kia Motors Corp released on Monday the new SUV Mohave model for 2013. >Nexen Tire Corp announced on Monday its plan to invest 330 billion Korean won in its plant in Changnyeong. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)