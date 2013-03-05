SEOUL, March 6 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Samsung in talks for 3 pct stake in Sharp-sources >S.Korea c.bank says bought 20 tonnes of gold in Jan >UN acts to ban sale of yacht, racing car to N.Korea >U.S, China agree sanctions, N.Korea renews threats MARKETS >S.Korea won posts biggest gain in a month >KOSPI rises 0.2 pct, gains pared by profit-taking MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to a record closing high on Tuesday, breaking through levels last seen in 2007 as investors rushed in to join the party in anticipation of more gains. * The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a historic high on Tuesday as major world stock markets rallied after China pledged record government spending to boost growth and data showed the U.S. service sector expanding at its fastest pace in a year. * Brent crude broke a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, rising on optimism over Chinese oil demand, record-high U.S. equities and North Sea supply disruptions. * Seoul shares fell in the afternoon on profit-taking but managed a small gain on Tuesday due to buying by foreigners optimistic that global monetary easing policies won't end soon. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)