India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 KOREA NEW NETWORK Corporation:
* Says it has appointed Kang Byeong Jong as co-CEO of the co, effective from May 16
* Says Moon Hyeok Ju, the company's current CEO, will begin to serve as co-CEO
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.