Terri Chung, sister of Kenneth Bae, looks on during a vigil for Bae in Seattle, Washington August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

STOCKHOLM Sweden confirmed on Monday it had visited a hospitalised U.S. Christian missionary imprisoned in North Korea and said that he was well, considering the circumstances.

Kenneth Bae was sentenced in May to 15 years of hard labour after North Korea's Supreme Court convicted him of state subversion. The court said Bae, 45, had used his tourism business to form groups to overthrow the government.

Bae's sister, Terri Chung, said on Saturday he was in deteriorating health and had been moved from a prison work camp to a hospital.

Swedish Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Charlotta Ozaki Macias said a diplomat at the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang, which provides consular services for the United States which has no diplomatic relations with North Korea, visited Bae in hospital on August 9.

"He was, under the circumstances, well, although he experienced the situation as difficult," she said. Swedish embassy staff would continue to visit Bae to monitor his health, she added.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)