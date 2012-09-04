By Jack Kim
SEOUL, Sept 5 North Korea has called a rare
second session of parliament just five months after holding its
first meeting under new leader Kim Jong-un as the destitute
state has been sending signals it wants to revitalise its broken
economy.
The assembly usually meets once a year to adopt the state
budget and to exercise its constitutional mandate to approve key
appointments and legal amendments.
In reality it is little more than a "rubber stamp" to
endorse decisions by the state leadership.
"The Presidium of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly Monday
made public a decision on convening a session of the Supreme
People's Assembly," a brief dispatch by the official KCNA news
agency said.
"According to the decision, the 6th Session of the 12th SPA
is to be held in Pyongyang on September 25."
DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea. The dispatch did not say what was on
the agenda for the session.
The parliament last met in April on the day the North
unsuccessfully launched a rocket that was seen as a long-range
missile test in disguise and its meeting was largely
overshadowed by warnings from the international community over
the launch, which sank a U.S. food deal.
North Korea's young and untested leader, Kim Jong-un, has
been signalling plans to introduce changes to the ways it runs
its economy and agriculture, which have not been able to support
its 24 million-strong population.
Kim, who took over in December 2011 after his father died,
has projected a sharply different image from his reclusive
predecessor, but there has been no firm indication of
fundamental switch in his policies.
North Korea's broken economy has been squeezed harder by
U.N. sanctions adopted in 2006 and 2009 after the state's
missile and nuclear tests and have cut off much the money it
made from arms sales, a rare source of hard currency.
Drought and widespread flooding this year are believed to
have hit farm production, possibly cutting grain output by as
much as 13 percent, a South Korean official said this week in a
rare grim forecast by Seoul.
The outlook follows a warning by a Danish aid group that
said the North could be facing a return to famine which cost the
lives of an estimated 1 million people in the 1990s.
North Korea announced new investment laws this year for its
special economic zones on the border with China where it is
seeking investment from Chinese companies.
Experts said the new regulations fell short of offering
secure and attractive incentives.
A visit to Beijing by Kim's uncle, Jang Song-taek,
effectively the second in command in the isolated state, was
seen as an attempt to win more Chinese investment and to pave
the way for Kim's first visit to North Korea's main diplomatic
and economic ally.