WASHINGTON The United States has offered to send U.S. special envoy to North Korea Robert King to Pyongyang to secure the release of American missionary Kenneth Bae after he appeared in front of journalists asking Washington to help him get home, an administration official said on Monday.

"We hope this decision by DPRK authorities to allow Kenneth Bae to meet with reporters signals their willingness to release him," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "We have offered to send Ambassador King to Pyongyang to secure Mr. Bae's release. We have asked the North Koreans this and await their early response." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse)