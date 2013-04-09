ROME, April 9 Tensions on the Korean peninsula
may slip out of control, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said
on Tuesday after North Korea warned foreigners to evacuate the
region to avoid being caught up in a "retaliatory war".
"The current level of tension is very dangerous. A small
incident caused by miscalculation or misjudgment may create an
uncontrollable situation," he told reporters in Rome, where he
met Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Pope Francis.
He said he had urged North Korean authorities to refrain
from "provocative rhetoric" and asked neighbouring countries to
try to exert their influence on Pyongyang.
