By Antoni Slodkowski and Warren Strobel
| TOKYO/WASHINGTON, March 26
plan to sanction North Korea's Foreign Trade Bank as part of
U.S.-led efforts targeting Pyongyang's main foreign exchange
bank for the role Washington says it has in funding the
country's nuclear programme.
A Japanese government source said Tokyo could act within the
next two to three weeks. Australian Foreign Ministry sources
said Canberra might also unveil sanctions soon.
A senior U.S. official said the Obama administration was
trying to convince other governments to crack down on the bank
after Washington announced its own measures this month.
Washington had urged the European Union to take action, a
State Department official said on Monday. David Cohen, the U.S.
Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence, told reporters he raised the issue of the bank
with Chinese officials in Beijing last week, although he did not
say what their response was.
Experts said the U.S. move was designed to make foreign
banks that do business in the United States think twice about
dealing with the Foreign Trade Bank, much the same way banks
have become wary about having ties with financial institutions
in sanctions-hit Iran.
"It was obvious to us, fairly early on, that this bank is
key to the North Korean ability to finance and fund" their
nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, said the senior U.S.
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "And so it was
decided it would make sense to do everything we could to put
pressure on their proliferation efforts and their WMD (weapons
of mass destruction) efforts by putting pressure on this bank."
Not much is publicly known about the bank. One South Korean
expert said it also handled legitimate trade and investment with
China. The State Department official said some EU countries with
embassies in Pyongyang used the bank for embassy business.
Washington had asked the U.N. Security Council to include
the bank in fresh sanctions imposed on North Korea for its Feb.
12 nuclear test, but China and Russia were opposed, said the
senior U.S. official and U.N. diplomats. They did not say why
Beijing and Moscow rejected the proposal.
Neither Russia's U.N. mission in New York nor China's had an
immediate comment. Russia and China each wield vetoes in the
Security Council.
The United States announced its unilateral measures against
the bank several days after the U.N. resolution was passed on
March 7. Washington's measures prohibit any transactions between
U.S. entities or individuals and the North Korean bank.
REPUTATIONAL DAMAGE
The Japanese government source with direct knowledge of the
matter said Tokyo was expected to announce sanctions once legal
documents were prepared.
"The (bank) doesn't have a branch in Japan so the main
reason behind the move is an attempt to cause as much
reputational damage as possible," the source said, referring to
any institutions that might be doing business with the bank.
In Canberra, Foreign Ministry sources said sanctions would
be applied to prevent Foreign Trade Bank operations in
Australia. Talks were under way with bank representatives, the
sources said, declining to say what the measures would be or
where the talks were taking place.
The office of Foreign Minister Bob Carr said that up to now
regulators had yet to find any record of a Foreign Trade Bank
branch in Australia. Australia has diplomatic ties with
Pyongyang. Japan does not.
"We are continuing to review our sanctions regime against
North Korea, including the further tightening of financial
sanctions," said a spokeswoman for Carr.
The senior U.S. official indicated the American campaign was
not meant to be coercive, but rather aimed at explaining
Washington's concerns about the bank and advising other
countries to take similar action. The United States took that
approach, warning other countries and banks of reputational
risk, in its drive to cut off Iran's access to the global
financial system.
One expert said Washington was following up U.N. sanctions
with its own, tougher measures, which meant going after specific
entities and isolating them.
"Then countries have to decide whether they want to do
business with North Korea, or do business with the rest of the
financial community," said Mark Dubowitz from the
Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who has
advised the Obama administration on sanctions focused mainly on
Iran.
AS ALWAYS, CHINA THE KEY
The new U.N. sanctions tighten financial curbs on North
Korea, including the illicit transfer of bulk cash, and crack
down on its attempts to ship and receive banned cargo.
One of the challenges is stopping the transfer of bulk cash,
which U.N. diplomats say is one of Pyongyang's preferred methods
of moving money - often in briefcases carried by its diplomats.
Sanctions on the Foreign Trade Bank could force North Korean
diplomats to carry more cash, exposing them to the risk of
capture, the Japanese government source said.
The success of the new U.N. measures depends to a large
extent on China, North Korea's sole diplomatic ally and its
major trading partner.
However, China has become increasingly frustrated with North
Korea, Chinese experts have said. Besides the latest nuclear
test, North Korea launched a long-range missile in December and
has stepped up its rhetoric against the United States and South
Korea.
Cho Bong-hyun, an expert on the North Korean economy at the
IBK Economic Institute in Seoul, said China might act against
the bank but would not shut it down. China's actions could
include limiting the bank's activities in China, partly by
making it harder to transmit money, Cho said.
"The impact would be significant. It could mean the flow of
money through the bank would dry up. The key is China is not
likely to impose such actions indefinitely," he said.
The State Department official, briefing reporters in
Brussels on Monday on condition he not be further identified,
said it was complicated for the EU to impose sanctions on the
bank because some European countries used it in Pyongyang.
Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and humanitarian
organisations may also use the bank, he said, adding: "We are
not going after NGOs that do legitimate work."
An EU source said the bank was not on the current EU
sanctions list. EU diplomats are expected to discuss additional
sanctions soon, the source said.
The senior U.S. official contrasted the effort against the
Foreign Trade Bank with the 2005 U.S. action against Macau-based
Banco Delta Asia (BDA), which Washington alleged handled illicit
funds for Pyongyang. Some $25 million in North Korean money was
frozen in that U.S. Treasury-inspired raid.
Unlike BDA, the Foreign Trade Bank is a domestic North
Korean institution.
"This is more an effort to impede their financial system's
ability to operate" in the nuclear and missile sector, the
senior U.S. official said.
(Additional reporting by Rob Taylor in Canberra, Patricia
Zengerle and Anna Yukhananov in Washington, Louis Charbonneau in
New York, Adrian Croft in Brussels and Jack Kim in Seoul.
Writing by Dean Yates. Editing by Ian Geoghegan)