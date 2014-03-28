(Updates with reaction from North Korean state media)
SEOUL, March 28 South Korea on Friday sent back
a North Korean fishing boat that had drifted across a disputed
maritime border off the west coast, the defence ministry said,
defusing tensions in an area which has been the scene of deadly
clashes in recent years.
South Korea's military had seized the boat after it ignored
warnings to retreat, but later confirmed the vessel had
experienced engine failure and the three crewmen had no wish to
defect to the South, a ministry official said.
North Korean state media said offshore fog and a malfunction
with the boat had caused it to lose its way, but South Korean
warships had rapidly surrounded the ship and fired warning shots
before it could correct its course.
"We cannot ignore the outrageous, thuggish action taken by
the South Korean warmongers to forcibly detain our ship, and
commit acts of inhumane brutality towards our fisherman," said
the statement, quoting a North Korean army spokesman.
The incident came as the North faced renewed pressure from
the international community after it fired two mid-range
missiles on Wednesday just as the leaders of the South, Japan
and the United States pledged to curb its arms ambitions.
The U.N. Security Council on Thursday condemned the missile
launch as a violation of U.N. resolutions and will hold
discussions on a response, Luxembourg's U.N. Ambassador Sylvie
Lucas, who is the council president, said.
On Friday, the United Nations Human Rights council called
for the Security Council to hold accountable those committing
documented crimes against humanity in North Korea. The Geneva
forum adopted a resolution brought by Japan and the European
Union, while North Korea rejecting it, saying "Mind your own
business".
North Korea refuses to recognise the so-called Northern
Limit Line that has been the naval border since the end of the
Korean War in 1953. The two sides have been technically at war
ever since, as the fighting ended with a truce, not a treaty.
North Korean navy vessels crossed the line in 1999 and 2002
that led to clashes that killed an unidentified number of
sailors on both sides.
A South Korean navy ship was sunk four years ago near the
area of the latest infringement. An international team of
investigators said it was torpedoed by the North, but Pyongyang
denies the charge and calls it "a farce". Months later the North
bombarded a village on South Korean island in the same area,
killing four people.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and James Pearson; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence and Ron Popeski)