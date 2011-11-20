SEOUL Nov 20 Secretive North Korea is
expected to register the one millionth cellphone user on its new
3G network by the end of the year, barely four years after
people were thrown into prison camps, or possibly even executed,
for owning one.
Most of the users are in the capital of Pyongyang, home to
the impoverished country's elite and powerful who have the cash
to splash out for a device and the calling fees.
"There has been an astronomical increase since even two
years ago," said Michael Hay, a lawyer and business consultant
based in the capital for the past seven years.
Two years ago, there were less than 70,000 users.
"All the waitresses in coffee shops have them, as one
example, and use them. Let's not even talk about businessmen.
The are never off them, and conversations are frequently
interrupted by mobile calls."
The authoritarian government ended a ban on cellphones in
2008, inking a four-year deal with Egyptian company Orascom
to build the 3G network in partnership with the
government.
A report this month by the Nautilus Institute for Security
and Sustainability said 60 percent of people aged 20-50 use
cellphones in Pyongyang, a city of around 3 million people who
are strictly vetted by the state for residency permits.
"Especially for the younger generation in their 20s and 30s,
as well as the merchant community, a cellphone is seen as a
must, and many youngsters can no longer see their lives without
it," wrote Alexandre Mansourov in the report.
Calling fees have fallen this year, driving the surge in
demand, reports say. And the introduction of the "Euro pack"
bundle provides the isolated government with some much-needed
hard foreign currency.
But you can't dial into or out of the country, and there's
no Internet. The government still keeps a stranglehold on all
news flows into the destitute state.
While the 3G network covers 94 percent of the population, it
still only covers 14 percent of the territory, according to
Orascom, involved in a joint venture with the government.
North Koreans who have defected to the South say the cost of
buying a cellphone and the operating fees, mean owning such a 3G
device is out of question for most. Phones cost about $350 in
the country where the average monthly income is about $15.
"The possession of cellphones was not limited by class, but
not many people have cellphones because they are just too
expensive," said Kim Seong-hu, 40, who defected to South in
April. "Most commoners are satisfied with landlines we have."
Cheap illegal cellphones tapping into Chinese networks are
not uncommon, but their range is limited to just the border
fringe.
NO THREAT, YET
Analysts say the 3G network does not pose a threat to the
government in the way cellphones have fueled uprisings around
the Arab world this year.
Cellphones and the Internet have been used to rally a
revolutionary wave of protests and civil wars that have brought
down iron rulers from Hosni Mubarak to Muammar Gaddafi.
But analysts say this is unlikely to happen in North Korea
because strict state media controls limit what the poor know
about the outside world and there is no immediate sense of
revolt.
"In the long run, the growth of interaction between people
is a problem for the regime, but it might take years, or even
decades, before the situation will be ripe for an outbreak of
internal discontent," said Andrei Lankov of Kookmin University
in Seoul.
The North banned the use of cellphones in 2004 after an
explosion at the Ryongchon railway just a few hours after train
carrying leader Kim Jong-il passed through it. Security
officials suspect a cellphone was used to ignite the bomb.
Pyongyang's lifting of the ban paved the way for Orascom's
entry into the market. It threw some $400 million into
developing the North's first and only 3G network.
This week Orascom reported there were over 800,000 users on
its network, compared to 300,000 at the same time last year.
Despite its obsession with secrecy and control, North
Korea's authoritarian leadership is opening up its
telecommunication services and encouraging IT development.
Ironically, its isolationist policy of Juche has made its
drive to catch up a lot easier than for other countries that
have travelled the path of IT development.
"As a laggard in the global digital revolution, Pyongyang
enjoys key advantages of backwardness -- dramatic savings on
initial R&D costs in the IT sector, the opportunity to leap frog
from exclusive reliance on obsolete and scarce landlines to
world class 3G mobile communications," says Mansourov.
"The DPRK (North Korea) mobile communications industry has
crossed the Rubicon and the North Korean government can no
longer roll it back without paying a severe political price."
(Additional reporting by Iktae Park)