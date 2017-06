Staff lower the North Korean national flag to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, on the roof of the its embassy in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China said on Monday that it was "distressed" to learn of the death of North Korea's long-time leader Kim Jong-il and it offered condolences to the neighbouring North, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"We were distressed to learn of the unfortunate passing of the senior-most North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, and we express our grief about this and extend our condolences to the people of North Korea," the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ma Zhaoxu, said, according to a brief statement issued by Xinhua.

(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)