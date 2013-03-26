China calls for THAAD to be removed from South Korea
BEIJING China reiterated on Thursday its call for the U.S. THAAD missile defense system to be removed from South Korea.
BEIJING China said on Tuesday it hopes all sides on the Korean peninsula can exercise restraint, after North Korea ordered its strategic rocket and long-range artillery units to be combat ready to target U.S. military bases on Guam, Hawaii and mainland America.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comments to reporters at a daily briefing.
