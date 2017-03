A paramilitary policeman stands guard under flags outside the Great Hall of the People during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry expressed regret on Tuesday that North Korea will restart all nuclear facilities, including its shuttered Yongbyon nuclear reactor.

Foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comments at a daily news briefing.

North Korea will rebuild and restart nuclear facilities, including its mothballed uranium enrichment facility and the 5 MW Yongbyon reactor which it closed in 2007, its official KCNA news service said.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee)