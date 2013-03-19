* Four North Korean banks warned -Yonhap news agency
* China warning focuses on short-term lending and
remittances
* Chinese regulators decline comment
* U.S. Treasury official dealing with sanctions visits
Beijing this week
By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, March 20 Chinese regulators appear to
have issued a warning shot to North Korean banks, telling them
to stay within the remit of their permitted operations in China
or risk penalties after a new round of U.N. sanctions sought to
cut Pyongyang's funding.
A report from South Korea's Yonhap news agency on Tuesday
cited a Beijing-based source as saying the warning had been
given to four North Korean financial institutions, some of whom
have been named in United Nations and United States sanctions
for aiding Pyongyang in its nuclear and missile programmes.
The report said Chinese authorities had so far turned a
blind eye to the short-term lending and remittance operations by
the banks, which may have allowed the North to save on fees and
have access to preferred exchange rates.
Asked to confirm the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said he was unaware of it. If true, the
measures would not amount to anything close to the kind of
clampdown called for in new U.N. sanctions aimed at curtailing
North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
The March 7 sanctions tighten financial curbs on North Korea
and order mandatory checks of suspicious cargo.
"But I want to stress that China is a responsible country
and has consistently, in accordance with domestic law and
including the U.N. Security Council resolutions and its
international obligations, handled the relevant problem," Hong
told reporters in Beijing.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission and the central bank
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Yonhap said Tanchon Commercial Bank, Korea Kwangson Banking
Corp (KKBC), Korea Daesong Bank and Golden Triangle Bank had
received notices from the banking regulator ordering them to
conduct business according to their permits.
"These Chinese measures that ban illegal operations by North
Korean banks in China came about as part of implementing U.N.
Security Council resolutions, so it would be difficult to see
them as bilateral sanctions imposed by China," the source in
Beijing said.
"China is in effect putting pressure on North Korea by
saying they'll do things according to the law."
The report came ahead of a visit to Beijing by a senior U.S.
Treasury official amid Washington's push for implementation of
the U.N. sanctions.
CHINA KEY TO SANCTIONS
Kwangson is legally authorised to handle border trade
settlement in China in the yuan and North Korean won currencies,
according to the website of the government of the Chinese border
city of Dandong.
An employee at a freight forwarding company in Dandong told
Reuters on condition of anonymity that he had heard the
restrictions would start on May 1, and were still under
discussion.
The company last settled through Kwangson Bank about two
weeks ago, and had no direct knowledge of whether it was still
doing business, he added.
China is Pyongyang's sole diplomatic and economic ally,
although it negotiated the latest sanctions with Washington and
has said it wanted them implemented. The measures were announced
in the wake of North Korea's Feb. 12 nuclear test, its third and
most powerful to date.
Beijing has joined every round of U.N. sanctions although
questions remain over how closely it imposes restraints on its
neighbour.
Tanchon is listed in the latest round of U.N. sanctions for
its role in facilitating North Korea's weapons programmes. KKBC
and Korea Daesong Bank are on U.S. blacklists.
China's trade with North Korea, at almost $6 billion a year
according to South Korean calculations, is greater than any
other country. That makes China key to financial flows to
Pyongyang.
The U.S. undersecretary at the Treasury for terrorism and
financial intelligence, David Cohen, is in Japan and will go to
Seoul later on Tuesday ahead of meetings in Beijing.
A senior South Korean official familiar with Cohen's plans
said the meetings in Seoul and Tokyo were largely courtesy calls
to allies, but that the "Beijing visit is for work".
U.S. embassies in Tokyo and Seoul declined to comment on
Cohen's visit.
The task of tackling illegal money flowing into North Korea
is complicated by the use of couriers carrying cash.
Pyongyang has also learnt from a U.S. Treasury-inspired raid
on its cash in 2005 when $25 million of the regime's money was
frozen at a Macau bank called Banco Delta Asia (BDA).
"The North's thinking is that it's no use having money in a
bank when they cannot anticipate a situation where they cannot
use the money," said the South Korean official, who is directly
involved with formulating North Korea sanctions.
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Lucy Hornby in
BEIJING; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Dean Yates)