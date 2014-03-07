BEIJING, March 7 China has expressed its "deep
concern" to North Korea after South Korea said a Chinese
airplane had crossed the path of a rocket launched by the
isolated state, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.
On Thursday, South Korea's defence ministry said a Chinese
civilian plane had "passed as the ballistic missile (from North
Korea) was in the course of descending".
The plane was flying from Toyko's Narita airport to the
northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang on Tuesday, the ministry
had said previously.
"On this issue, we have already contacted the North Korean
side to convey our deep concern," Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Qin Gang told a daily news briefing.
China is North Korea's most important diplomatic and
economic supporter, though Beijing's patience with Pyongyang has
been severely tested following three nuclear tests and numerous
bouts of saber rattling, including missile launches.
On Thursday, Qin had said the Chinese airplane was
unaffected and urged Pyongyang to ensure the safety of civilian
aircraft.
Media reports have identified the Chinese airplane as a
China Southern Airlines flight.
A spokeswoman from the Civil Aviation Administration of
China (CAACtold Reuters on Thursday that she had read the
reports but had no knowledge of the incident, adding that China
Southern Airlines had not contacted CAAC.
China Southern Airlines could not be reached for comment.
