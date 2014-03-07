(Recasts lead, adds quotes from China Southern Airlines
chairman)
BEIJING, March 7 China has expressed its "deep
concern" to North Korea after a Chinese airplane crossed the
path of a rocket launched by the isolated state, China's foreign
ministry said on Friday.
On Thursday, South Korea's defence ministry said a Chinese
civilian plane had "passed as the ballistic missile (from North
Korea) was in the course of descending".
The plane was flying from Tokyo's Narita airport to the
northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang on Tuesday, the ministry
said.
"On this issue, we have already contacted the North Korean
side to convey our deep concern," Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Qin Gang told a daily news briefing.
China is North Korea's most important diplomatic and
economic supporter, though Beijing's patience with Pyongyang has
been severely tested following three nuclear tests and numerous
bouts of saber rattling, including missile launches.
On Thursday, Qin had said the Chinese airplane was
unaffected and urged Pyongyang to ensure the safety of civilian
aircraft.
Media reports had identified the Chinese airplane as a China
Southern Airlines flight.
Company chairman Si Xianmin confirmed to Reuters that one of
his firm's planes intersected the trajectory of the North Korean
missile.
"The report is true, but the missile was far away from the
plane -- it was six minutes away and I don't know how many
kilometres away in terms of altitude," Si told Reuters.
A spokeswoman from the Civil Aviation Administration of
China told Reuters on Thursday that she had read the reports but
had no knowledge of the incident, adding that the agency had not
been contacted by China Southern Airlines.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Fang Yan in BEIJING and Jack
Kim in SEOUL; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)