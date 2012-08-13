SEOUL Aug 13 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's
uncle and the man seen as the power behind the young and
untested dictator went to Beijing on Monday to discuss joint
commercial projects, the North's official news agency said.
The visit by Jang Song-thaek comes after the North's new
leader Kim Jong-un told China, the sole major ally of the
diplomatically isolated state, that his priority is to develop
the impoverished country's decaying economy.
"A delegation of the DPRK-China Joint Guidance Committee
Monday left here for Beijing, China to take part in the third
meeting of the committee," the North's KCNA news agency said.
DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea.
"It was headed by its DPRK side Chairman Jang Song Thaek who
is a department director of the Central Committee of the
Workers' Party of Korea."
KCNA said the meeting is to discuss the joint economic
projects in Rason on the North's east coast, and in
Hwanggumphyong, an area on the border between the two countries
that is yet to be developed.
The dispatch gave no details about the projects or who else
was in the delegation.
North Korea already relies heavily on China to support its
crumbling economy but its leadership has in the past proven
deeply suspicious of any changes, seeing them as a threat to its
control over the country.
But Kim Jong-un, who took over the state's family
dictatorship when his father died in December, has presented a
sharply contrasting image to his father and is believed to be
planning to carry out economic and agricultural reform.
The destitute, centrally-planned North Korean economy has
been on the decline for years and is unable even in years of
good harvests to feed its 24 million people.
The problems have been compounded by United Nations
sanctions imposed after Pyongyang's missile and nuclear tests in
defiance of international warnings including disapproval by its
ally China.
In another sign that Kim may be looking to end international
isolation, he has sent the country's nominal head of state Kim
Yong-nam this month to Vietnam and Laos, where he was reported
to have discussed economic development.