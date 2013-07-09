BEIJING, July 9 China has banned its trawlers
from fishing in waters off the eastern coast of North Korea, due
to a dispute over fuel supplies, the latest irritant in ties
between the often uneasy allies.
North Korea decided last month that Chinese ships operating
legally in its waters had to buy fuel from its suppliers rather
than making their own arrangements as in the past, the Chinese
government said late on Monday.
"Our fishing boat owners and companies believe this decision
by North Korea will affect normal fishing operations and safety,
creating risks and dangers," the government said on its main
website (www.gov.cn), citing the agriculture ministry.
Waters to the east of North Korea are also especially risky
due to the "complex, changeable situation on the Korean
peninsula" and their proximity to Russia, Japan and South Korea,
the government added.
"Many of our fishing boats operate in North Korean (waters)
and if they are not properly managed or well-organised then
diplomatic incidents can easily occur," it said.
The statement made no mention of Chinese boats that operate
near the North's western coast.
In May, North Korea seized a Chinese fishing boat in waters
off its western coast, prompting anger in China. The boat was
released after a fortnight, following the intervention of
China's Foreign Ministry.
Tension has been mounting between North Korea and China even
though China is the North's most important economic and
political backer.
Some Chinese banks have frozen out North Korea's main
foreign exchange bank amid frustration in Beijing over the
North's continued pushing of its nuclear weapons and ballistic
missile programmes in contravention of U.N. sanctions.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)