BEIJING China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it was committed to developing existing economic zones with North Korea, as Jang Song-thaek, the powerful uncle of young leader Kim Jong-un, visits China.

Jang is seen as likely to be a driving force for reforms. His trip is seen as the latest sign that Kim is looking seriously at ways to revive the country's economy that has been in decline for years.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)