Soldiers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) take part in the landing and anti-landing drills of KPA Large Combined Units 324 and 287 and KPA Navy Combined Unit 597, as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (not pictured) watches, in the eastern sector of the front and the east... REUTERS/KCNA

WASHINGTON The Pentagon on Tuesday condemned North Korea's threats to target U.S. military bases, saying the United States was ready to respond to "any contingency."

"We're concerned about any threat raised by the North Koreans," Pentagon spokesman George Little told reporters.

"They need to stop threatening peace on the peninsula, that doesn't help anyone ... and we stand ready to respond to any contingency."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Vicki Allen)