(Adds more U.S. special representative comment)
By Laila Kearney
PALO ALTO, Calif. Nov 21 North Korea has
detained an 85-year-old Korean War veteran from California
visiting the country as a tourist, pulling him off a plane as he
was about to leave the reclusive nation last month, his son
said.
Merrill Newman, a retiree from Palo Alto, California, was
taken away a day after he and his tour guide spoke with North
Korean authorities at a meeting in which his military service in
Korea was discussed, his son, Jeff Newman, said in a CNN
interview on Wednesday.
The U.S. government has not directly confirmed the
detention, citing privacy laws.
Glyn Davies, the U.S. Special Representative for North Korea
Policy, said: " "We are calling on North Korea, as in the
Kenneth Bae case, to resolve this issue and let our citizens go
free."
Bae, a Korean-American Christian missionary, has been held
in North Korea since November 2012 and has been sentenced to 15
years of hard labor.
Asked by reporters in Beijing if Newman was being held in
North Korea, Davies said: "I cannot comment in any specificity
about that because we do not have a privacy act waiver so by law
we are contrained."
But he added: "We certainly think that North Korea should
think long and hard about these cases and understand that for
the United States, these are matters of core concern to us."
Jeff Newman, who lives in the Los Angeles suburb of
Pasadena, said his account of his father's disappearance and the
meeting that preceded it was based on details relayed to him
through another American traveling with his father at the time.
"I understand that my dad was a bit bothered but really
didn't go into any detail (about the meeting) with his
travelling companion," the son said in the telephone interview.
The younger Newman went public about his father's detention
hours after Japan's Kyodo News Service, citing an unnamed
diplomatic source in a dispatch from Beijing, reported that an
elderly American man who had entered North Korea with a valid
visa for sightseeing last month may have been detained.
The report did not identify him.
Neighbors of the elder Newman in northern California told
Reuters on Wednesday they were concerned about his fate after he
traveled to North Korea but failed to return.
The San Jose Mercury News reported earlier that Merrill
Newman was taken off a plane as he was about to depart from
North Korea on Oct. 26.
The U.S. State Department echoed U.S. Embassy officials in
Beijing and Seoul who said they were aware of the reports but
could not confirm them.
Jeff Newman told CNN, however, his family has been in
contact with the State Department and had arranged for heart
medication needed by his father to be delivered to the North
Koreans through Swedish diplomats.
Of the meeting his father had with North Korean officials
the day before his detention, Newman said: "The Korean War was
discussed and my dad's role in the service, and the meeting
concluded."
MINUTES BEFORE DEPARTURE
The elder Newman and his travelling companion went to dinner
that night, he told CNN, and "the next morning, they got up,
checked out of the hotel, went to the airport, got on a plane.
Apparently five minutes before they were ready to depart, an
authority came on the plane ... asked to see my dad's passport,
and he was asked to leave the plane."
A recent newsletter from Channing House, the Palo Alto
retirement home where Merrill Newman lives, identified his
traveling companion as another resident, Bob Hamrdla, and said
the two were to be accompanied by Korean-speaking guides at all
times on their 10-day trip.
"There has to be a terrible misunderstanding. I hope that
the North Koreans will see this as a humanitarian matter and
allow him to return to his family as soon as possible," Hamrdla
said in a brief statement released by Channing House on
Wednesday that provided no further details.
Newman's son said his father had arranged his trip with a
travel agent said to have been approved by the North Korean
government for travel by foreigners and that he "had all the
proper visas."
The elder Newman served as a U.S. infantry officer in the
Korean War, later worked as a manufacturing and finance
executive and retired in 1984, according to a biography of him
in a February 2012 newsletter from Channing House.
Hamrdla, a former assistant to the president of Stanford
University who moved into Channing House in 2011, did not return
calls. He has led more than 40 study and travel programs to
Central Europe, according to a biography on the Stanford
website.
"It's sad. He's 85 years old. That can't be easy on him,"
said Jim Morgensen, who worked with Newman on fundraising and
other administrative issues for roughly two years on the board
of a local chapter of the American Red Cross in the Palo Alto
area.
Morgensen said he had not seen Newman in several years, was
shocked by his detention, and described him as a "very nice guy"
who was "very interested in the Red Cross program and doing what
he could do to help families."
A State Department advisory to American travelers warns that
"U.S. citizens crossing into North Korea, even accidentally,
have been subject to arbitrary arrest and long-term detention."
North Korea says the detained man had broken the law,
according to Kyodo.
U.S. missionaries of Korean descent have a long history of
getting into trouble in North Korea and have required
high-profile figures such as former President Bill Clinton to
secure their release.
In his visit, Bae brought in what the North said were
"propaganda materials" aimed at overthrowing the state. An
attempt by U.S. North Korean rights envoy Robert King to secure
Bae's release in August was rejected by Pyongyang.
