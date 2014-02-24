SEOUL Feb 24 South Korea has offered North
Korea help with an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in pigs,
which would be the first government-level humanitarian help
since 2010 and comes as ties between the rivals have been
warming.
North Korea's Ministry of Agriculture said in state news
agency report on Saturday at least 3,200 pigs had been infected
with foot-and-mouth and some had died but most were slaughtered.
The outbreak, which began on Jan. 8, had caused economic
losses and was spreading because of shortages of vaccines,
diagnostic means and disinfectants, the news agency said.
South Korea's Agriculture Ministry said it wanted to help
the North contain the spread.
"The government has suggested a practical-level meeting to
discuss and offer aid today as it understands that this requires
urgent measures," the ministry said in a statement.
Ties between the two Koreas are often fraught but in recent
days hundreds of South Koreans have crossed into the North to be
reunited with family members not seen since the 1950-53 Korean
War.
The reunions were held despite North Korean anger over joint
military exercises between South Korea and the United States,
which began on Monday. Last year, the exercises triggered weeks
of North Korean threats of war.
Foot-and-mouth usually affects cloven-hoofed animals such as
sheep, goats, cattle and pigs. It rarely infects humans.
South Korea was forced to cull 10 percent of its cattle and
hogs in 2010-2011 after an outbreak that cost billions of
dollars to contain. North Korea suffered an outbreak in 2011.
South Korea does not import any meat from the North but it
has stepped up disinfection of workers in the Kaesong industrial
complex jointly run with North Korea, as well as of the people
crossing the border for family reunions.
