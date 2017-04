SEOUL North Korea has started a firing drill off its west coast, South Korean media reported on Monday, hours after Pyongyang notified Seoul and issued a warning to shipping to avoid an area near a disputed maritime border between the two countries.

Shells appeared to have landed in the water north of one of the populated South Korean islands off the west coast of the peninsula but it was not clear whether they fell in South Korean waters, YTN news television said.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by David Chance)