SEOUL, March 7 North Korea is conducting a
series of military drills and is getting ready for state-wide
war practice of an unusual scale, South Korea's defence ministry
said on Thursday, as tensions grow ahead of more sanctions being
devised against Pyongyang.
South Korea and the United States, which are conducting
their own annual military drills until the end of April, are
watching the North Korea's activities for signs it will go from
exercise to an actual attack, a South Korean official said.
"It hasn't been frequent that the North conducted military
exercise at the state level," South Korea's defence ministry
spokesman Kim Min-seok said. "The North is currently conducting
various drills on land, at sea and aerially."
"We are watching the North's activities and stepping up
readiness under the assumption that these drills can lead to
provocation at any time."
Kim declined to confirm news reports that the North has
imposed no-fly zones off its coasts in a possible move to fire
missiles, but he said any flight ban limited to near the coast
would not be for weapons with meaningful ranges.
The heightened activities on both sides of the heavily armed
Korean border comes as the U.N. Security Council works on a new
resolution to strengthen sanctions on Pyongyang to punish it for
rocket firings and its third nuclear test last month.
In the latest threat coming under its new young leader Kim
Jong-un, a top North Korean general on Tuesday said Pyongyang
was scrapping the armistice deal with the United States that
ended the 1950-53 Korean war.
South Korea's military said in a rare warning on Wednesday
that it would strike back at the North and target its leadership
if Pyongyang launched an attack in response to what it says are
"hostile" drills by the U.S. and South forces.
