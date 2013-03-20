By David Chance
| SEOUL, March 20
SEOUL, March 20 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
supervised a drone attack on a simulated South Korean target on
Wednesday, Pyongyang's KCNA news agency reported, and the armed
forces shot down a target mimicking a cruise missile.
North Korea has stepped up its military exercises in
response to what it regards as "hostile" joint drills by South
Korea and the United States after Pyongyang was sanctioned by
the U.N. Security Council for a nuclear test in February.
It is not known if North Korea possesses drones, although a
report on South Korea's Yonhap news agency last year said that
it had obtained 1970s-era U.S. target drones from Syria to
develop into attack drones.
"The (drone) planes were assigned the flight route and time
with the targets in South Korea in mind, Kim Jong-un said,
adding with great satisfaction that they were proved to be able
to mount (a) super-precision attack on any enemy targets," KCNA
reported.
It is extremely rare for KCNA to specify the day on which
Kim attended a drill. It also said that a rocket defence unit
had successfully shot down a target that mimicked an
"enemy" Tomahawk cruise missile.
North Korea has said it has abrogated an armistice that
ended the 1950-53 Korean War and threatened a nuclear attack on
the United States.
Although North Korea currently lacks the technology to carry
out such an attack, the U.S. said it would deploy anti-missile
batteries in Alaska to counter any threat.
The KCNA report said that Kim, 30, the third of his line to
rule North Korea, would give orders to destroy military
installations in any war zone and also U.S. bases in the Pacific
if the North was attacked.
North Korea's missiles have the capacity to hit bases in
Japan and on the island of Guam.
Earlier in the day, KCNA denounced U.S. moves that it said
were aimed at staging a "pre-emptive nuclear strike" on North
Korea, citing the deployment of a U.S. B-52 bomber over the
Korean peninsula as well as what it said were nuclear-armed
submarines.
The U.S. and South Korea say their drills are defensive.
Tensions have mounted on the Korean peninsula since North
Korea staged its first successful long-range rocket launch in
December. It followed this up with its third nuclear weapons
test in February.
Pyongyang is barred from developing missile and
nuclear-related technology under U.N. sanctions imposed after
previous nuclear tests.
Earlier on Wednesday, China's new leader, Xi Jinping, said
he would offer to promote "reconciliation and cooperation" on
the Korean peninsula.
Most military experts say that the North will likely not
launch an all-out war against South Korea and its U.S. ally due
to its outdated weaponry.
Pyongyang is viewed as more likely to stage an attack along
a disputed sea border between the two countries as it did in
2010 when it shelled a South Korean island, killing four people.
Such a move would provide a major test for new South Korean
President Park Geun-hye who took office pledging closer ties
with the North if it abandoned its nuclear push.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)