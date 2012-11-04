By Ju-min Park
| DANDONG, China
DANDONG, China Nov 5 A lonely farmer and his
ox-cart are the only sign of activity on a dusty island meant to
be an industrial hub that will raise North Korea's wrecked
economy.
Despite talk of reform by the secretive state after the
third generation of the Kim family dynasty took over nearly a
year ago, about all that seems to be growing is the gap between
the tiny population of rich and the already malnourished poor.
And while the government is hoping to lure in foreign
investment, more often the money, and tens of thousands of
workers, are heading out of the impoverished North.
The 14 square km (5.4 square mile) Hwanggumphyong island is
one of four economic zones that were designed to be a magnet for
Chinese capital and manufacturing.
It lies on the Yalu river, across from the bustling Chinese
border city of Dandong and one of the few areas where North
Korea allows its citizens contact with the outside world.
Chinese investors are showing little appetite for North
Korea, whose economy is worse off than it was 20 years ago from
a combination of sanctions over its nuclear weapons ambitions,
famine and mismanagement.
"We Chinese would like to go to North Korea to invest
because they have space for business. But policies are not
stable, so we dare not invest there," said trader Zheng Qiwei
from the Chinese coastal province of Zhejiang, far from North
Korea.
Zheng said an acquaintance of his, a businessman from
China's Liaoning province that borders the North, had invested
240 million yuan ($38.48 million) to sell machinery, but was
"driven out", an experience that is becoming common.
This year, a multi-million dollar deal to refine North
Korean iron ore by China's Xiyang Group soured as officials
shook down the Chinese investor. Xiyang went public with its
complaints, triggering a furious response from the North.
Hwanggumphyong was launched with great fanfare by Jang
Song-thaek, the uncle of North Korea's 20-something year old
ruler, in 2011 with a pledge of tax breaks and repatriation of
dividends, hoping to emulate a formula that has worked for
economic zones the world over.
But for the moment, it remains little more than a small,
boggy island.
Many analysts say the North Korean leadership is terrified
that reforms could weaken its iron grip on the state and it has
repeatedly baulked at any sweeping changes, ignoring pressure
from China, its only real ally, to emerge from a self-imposed
cocoon.
China's leverage is limited and its fear that North Korea
could collapse appears to make it willing, albeit begrudgingly,
to support the government of leader Kim Jong-un.
Any improvement in living standards in one of the world's
poorest countries - U.N. data shows a third of children are
malnourished - looks to be almost entirely focused on the
capital, Pyongyang, home to the elite which keeps the Kim family
in power.
"Pyongyang is a different planet," said a 35 year-old
Chinese trader who had lived in a small town in North Korea for
more than 25 years and regularly visits there, most recently
several months ago.
North Korea restricts travel within the country and he said
the authorities make it extremely difficult for any but the
chosen to live in the capital.
The rise in the standard of living in Pyongyang may also
have something to do with the more open style of the young
leader Kim, a far cry from the dour image his father cultivated.
"Ladies from Pyongyang now dress differently, there are no
more plain clothes and they are more animated," said an ethnic
Korean Chinese whose family runs a Korean restaurant in Dandong.
Some who cross the border have even given up wearing the
mandatory lapel badge picturing Kim Il-sung, North Korea's
founder and grandfather of the current ruler, a break with style
that could land them in a labour camp in their homeland.
PYONGYANG REPUBLIC
The young Kim, who took power in North Korea following the
death of his father last December, appears to have reinforced
policies to bolster the fortunes of the capital, which is home
to more than 3 million people, or about 12 percent of the
population.
It has been dubbed the "Republic of Pyongyang" by outsiders
thanks to the lavish perks given to its residents in the form of
theme parks, new apartments and renovations, in stark contrast
to the rest of the country.
A magazine on display in a North Korean restaurant in
Shenyang in China showed the third Kim to rule the North touring
a new theme park and luxury 40-storey apartments in Pyongyang.
The plump Kim has been shown on North Korean media riding a
roller-coaster and eating popcorn at a high-end restaurant in
Pyongyang.
His wife, Ri Sol-ju, has a penchant for Dior designer bags,
a sign that conspicuous consumption among the elite is growing,
said people who have had contact with the North.
"In the past, people couldn't feel the gap between the rich
and the poor because of state control. But since that control is
loosening up, the gap between those who have and don't have is
widening," said the Chinese trader who sometimes sells clothes
to North Koreans.
For those left out, options appear to be narrowing.
An estimated 60,000-70,000 North Koreans sell their labour
outside the country, according to Seoul-based advocacy groups,
working in factories in China, logging camps in Siberia and
construction sites in the Middle East.
Some choose a more direct route to escape the North's
poverty where annual gross domestic product per capita is
estimated to be just $1,800 on a purchasing power parity basis,
based on an independent analysis.
A middleman in Shenyang who says that he helps North Korean
refugees to escape to prosperous South Korea has seen women
choosing to be sold into marriage in China, or to work in
brothels.
"They want to flee home but there's no other way than to be
sold in a form of marriage," said the Korean-speaking man who
requested anonymity because of his safety.
"One person is worth 10,000 yuan-12,000 yuan