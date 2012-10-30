By Ju-min Park
| DANDONG, China
DANDONG, China Oct 30 Top soccer-boot
maker Adidas probably shouldn't be worrying just yet but a rare
venture that marries South Korean money with North Korean
labour in the Chinese city of Dandong aims to make its mark on
the world soccer scene.
At a temporary factory in a village on the edge of a
bustling city that serves as a bridge between China and
impoverished, isolated North Korea, 20 North Koreans hand sew
soccer boots and dream of taking on the world.
The factory, overseen by managers sporting badges showing
North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, have sold almost 10,000 pairs
of boots at $100 a piece since it started full-scale operations
in July, half of them to South Korea.
North Korea itself gets 100 pairs of boots a month from the
factory as its share of payment, rather than being paid in cash.
"Boots can be made by machines but hand-sewn ones can be
made to match individual preferences and they're more
comfortable," said Chung Nam-chul, a veteran shoemaker.
"We play soccer in our boots to test them and pick good
ones," added Chung as he nailed down soles on a pair he was
working on.
The visit by a Reuters news team was supervised by North
Korean managers attached to the factory where workers sew under
the slogan "Our Technology. Best Quality Soccer Boots".
Chung and his fellow workers from the North Korean capital,
Pyongyang, are members of the April 25 Sports Club, one of the
most successful North Korean soccer league teams, which is run
by the Korean People's Army, the North's armed forces.
As in the old days in communist eastern Europe, soccer teams
in North Korea tend to be part of the state apparatus with
businesses attached to them.
The workers at the Dandong factory are the tip of an iceberg
of an estimated 60,000-70,000 North Koreans working overseas in
a bid to earn much needed hard currency for the state, which has
been heavily sanctioned for its nuclear programme.
A South Korean official at the factory told Reuters that
workers got to keep all of the $200 a month they were paid.
Many of the North Korean workers in Russia, China and the
Middle East are paid in vouchers rather than cash that go
straight into the coffers of the North Korean state, according
to refugee groups in South Korea.
The North and South remain technically at war after the
1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice. Apart from an economic
zone on the border between the two countries, cooperation
between the rich South and the poor North is rare.
In comparison with the grinding poverty of most people in
North Korea - where the United Nations says a third of children
are malnourished - the workers in Dandong appear well off.
PORK, SONGS, GIFTS
The two-storey green-coloured factory has dorms, a
cafeteria, and a recreation room. Workers have their own chef
who sometimes makes grilled pork belly for after-work parties
where they sing songs about the reunification of the two Koreas.
Those in Dandong are also close to home, unlike their
compatriots labouring in lumber camps in Siberia or construction
sites in the Middle East.
"We can see our television channels. And we also sing our
songs about our Marshal, our Marshal Kim Jong-un," said
seamstress Kwon Ok-kyung, referring to the North Korean leader
who took power in 2011 after the death of his father.
Kwon works eight hours a day, five days a week at her sewing
machine. Workers are allowed to meet their families in a North
Korea city across a border river once a month and take bags of
gifts home.
"In the beginning, when I didn't know anything about sewing,
it was hard but now it isn't hard anymore ... There's no problem
now," she said.
One of the supervisors of the visit stopped Kwon talking
when she was asked how it felt to be sent abroad to work.
Because of the risk of defections, North Korean workers sent
abroad are generally loyal to the regime and its ruling Kim
family. Their families back home act as guarantees that they
will come back, according to defectors in the South.
Far from being slave labourers, many of the tens of
thousands of North Koreans working abroad seek those jobs as a
way of earning hard currency, defectors say.
The boot factory was originally built in Pyongyang on land
provided by the North Korean government. But most economic ties
were cut after the South accused the North of sinking one of its
naval vessels in 2010.
The factory moved to Dandong with a $415,000 cash injection
from the South Korean city of Incheon, whose soccer team wears
its boots.
With the North's economy in tatters and imports outstripping
exports by $3.3 billion, according to 2010 data from the
International Monetary Fund, North Korea has been forced into
China's arms, exporting much of its mineral wealth to its big,
now-prosperous neighbour.
North Korea's official ideology is based on economic
self-reliance, but in reality it has been unable to feed its
people for decades and its plants and equipment lie idle because
of a lack of electricity.
The small boot factory will not make much of a difference to
the North Korean economy, but that doesn't stop its workers from
dreaming big.
"It would be really good if Messi came here and wore our
shoes," said Oh Sung-dong, one of the North Korean managers.
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi plays for Barcelona and
is sponsored by German giant Adidas whose boots he
wears.
"When thousands of workers produce our soccer boots in
Pyongyang, they can dominate the world," said Joo Chul-soo, an
official from North Korea's National Economic Cooperation
Federation.
(Additional Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by David
Chance and Robert Birsel)