By Jack Kim
SEOUL, April 11
SEOUL, April 11 North Korea, which has suffered
chronic food shortages for decades, has had a surge in
agricultural production due to a new pay-based incentive system
for farmers last year, a pro-Pyongyang newspaper reported on
Thursday, citing farm managers.
As North Korea threatens war with the United States and
South Korea, its soldiers are being called back to farms for
spring planting in a country where millions cannot find enough
to eat, defectors from the North said.
In the past the hermit-state has threatened military action
only to return to disarmament talks in exchange for foreign aid.
The move to liberalise agriculture was to be a key policy
initiated by the North's new leader Kim Jong-un, who took over
from his father who died in late 2011, who himself experimented
with economic reforms that faltered.
Although there was evidence of some liberalisation in
agriculture, a widely expected policy announcement last year was
never made.
The agriculture report could not be independently verified
but U.N. surveys for the same period have also indicated a rise
in output, although people still have to cope with food
shortages on a daily basis, according to the United Nations.
A rise in farm incomes has allowed many to buy appliances
and mobile phones and cemented patriotism, said the report by
Choson Sinbo, official publication of the Chongryon, or the
General Association of Korean Residents in Japan.
The report from Pyongyang is the first confirmation of
agricultural reforms that were believed to have been introduced
last year aimed at boosting agricultural output.
It did not cite crop figures and North Korea does not
acknowledge food shortages, although it does appeal for aid.
"The harvest was better last year than previous years
despite the heavy rain in the spring and the typhoon in the
summer," the report quoted a manager of a test farm, located in
South Hwanghae province the North's main rice belt, as saying.
"In a word, motivation for production among farm workers is
higher," said the manager Ri Hye-suk.
The U.N. World Food Programme assessment for North Korea in
November estimated staple food production for 2012/13 had risen
for the second consecutive year, reflecting improved yields, by
about 10 percent, to around 5.8 million tonnes.
Farm manager Ri said there is a greater sense of
responsibility and awareness among the workers for the field
allocated to them under the unit management system.
"Farming is work done by people so it's important to give
them a sense of responsibility as owners and encourage their
role, and officials have to work hard for this," said Ri.
The incentive plan encouraged farmers to increase production
by allowing them to keep and sell up to half of the harvest
depending on where they were, a source with close ties to
Pyongyang and Beijing told Reuters last year.
At the test farm in South Hwanghae province the harvest
surpassed target by 24 percent, allowing farmers to keep a
considerable amount of the rice crop, even after supplying the
state and army, Choson Sinbo said.
Choson Sinbo said the new production plan was in line with
the policy called for by leader Kim Jong-un at the ruling
Workers Party meeting in March stressing autonomy and creativity
in all sectors of the economy to improve production.
Spring planting began in North Korea's southern farming
regions last week, the report said. Planting will move further
north through May, when many of the country's 1.2 million
soldiers will take part in the vital spring sowing.
