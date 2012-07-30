SEOUL, July 30 Widespread flooding in North
Korea appeared to worsen on Monday after 24 hours of torrential
rain hit the impoverished state which even in times of good
harvest is unable to feed itself.
The floods follow a period of drought and are certain to
lift food prices which have been rising sharply. According to
defectors contacted by Reuters in neighbouring South Korea, rice
prices have already risen beyond the reach of ordinary
households.
"A heavy downpour on the 29th July, coupled with heavy
thunderstorms, have worsened the flood situation for DPRK (North
Korea)," the United Nations North Korea office reported on its
website here
North Korea's official KCNA news agency said 400 mm (16
inches) of rain had fallen in the 24 hours to Monday morning.
This comes on top of widespread flooding which North Korea
says from July 18 to 25 killed 88 people, left tens of thousands
homeless and damaged agricultural areas.
"The flooding will result in more hikes in rice prices until
the autumn harvest and which were already seen because of the
massive drought," Kwon Tae-jin, a senior researcher at Korea
Rural Economic Institute, told Reuters.
"It is simply making things worse," he said.
The country has become increasingly prone to flooding
because of widespread deforestation.
Defectors said the rice price increase has been worsened by
hoarding by middlemen hoping to cash in on economic reforms
which the government of new leader Kim jong-un is reported to be
planning.
North Korea, which suffered a period of famine in the 1990s,
has for years relied of foreign aid to make up for the shortfall
in food production.
Even before the latest flooding, a dysfunctional food
distribution system, rapid inflation and international sanctions
over Pyongyang's weapons programmes have created what is thought
to be widespread hunger.
South Korea's Unification Ministry said its neighbour had
not requested any aid from international agencies.
The U.N. office said the government had requested assistance
form resident U.N. agencies and the International Federation of
Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)