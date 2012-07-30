* Highest-level visit since
By Choonsik Yoo and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, July 30 A United Nations team will visit
North Korea from Tuesday to assess damage caused by recent
floods, with a view to developing an aid plan, a U.N. official
told Reuters on Monday.
The team is the highest-profile delegation allowed into the
secretive state since its new leader took power seven months
ago.
The planned trip follows a meeting between U.N. and North
Korean officials on Monday, at which Pyongyang presented its
assessment of the damage, the United Nations Children's Fund
(UNICEF) official said, without elaborating on the meeting.
"We have agreed to send an inter-agency rapid assessment
team to the two most affected counties tomorrow (July 31),"
Christopher de Bono, chief of communications for East Asia and
the Pacific for the UNICEF said in an emailed statement.
North Korea remains one of the most isolated states in the
world. That has not changed since Kim Jong-un took office,
though floods have in the past provided opportunities for
contact with the outside world.
"A U.N. response will be devised after the inter-agency
mission confirms the damages and gauges the immediate
requirements of the affected population," de Bono said.
North Korea's official media has reported that floods caused
by torrential rainfalls between July 18 and 25 killed 88 people,
left tens of thousands homeless and damaged agricultural areas.
On top of that, the country's KCNA news agency said an
additional 400 mm (16 inches) of rain had fallen in the 24 hours
to Monday morning.
The floods come after a period of drought and are certain to
lift food prices, already rising sharply. According to defectors
contacted by Reuters in neighbouring South Korea, rice prices
have already risen beyond the reach of ordinary households.
"A heavy downpour on the 29th July, coupled with heavy
thunderstorms, have worsened the flood situation for DPRK (North
Korea)," the United Nations North Korea office reported on its
website here
"The flooding will result in more hikes in rice prices until
the autumn harvest and which were already seen because of the
massive drought," Kwon Tae-jin, a senior researcher at Korea
Rural Economic Institute, told Reuters.
"It is simply making things worse," he said.
HOARDING BY MIDDLEMEN
North Korea has become increasingly prone to flooding
because of widespread deforestation.
Defectors said the rice price increase has been aggravated
due to hoarding by middlemen hoping to cash in on economic
reforms which the government of new leader Kim Jong-un is
reported to be planning.
North Korea, which suffered a period of famine in the 1990s,
has for years relied on foreign aid to make up for the shortfall
in food production.
Even before the latest flooding, a dysfunctional food
distribution system, rapid inflation and international sanctions
over Pyongyang's weapons programmes have created what is thought
to be widespread hunger.
South Korea's Unification Ministry said its neighbour had
not requested any aid from international agencies.
Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing
Jonathan Thatcher and Michael Roddy)