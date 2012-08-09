By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Aug 9 Impoverished North Korea is a
long way from famine levels that killed hundreds of thousands in
the 1990s but it won't be until late next month that a full
assessment of food levels af t er recent floods is possible, a
U.N. official said on Thursday.
North Korea's state media says the death toll from flooding
between late June and the end of July has reached at least 169,
with some 400 people missing and 212,200 homeless.
The floods have washed away 65,280 hectares of farmland,
with more than 1,400 educational, healthcare and factory
buildings also collapsed or damaged, North Korea says.
"Fortunately we are really quite far away from the situation
in the mid-1990s," said Claudia von Roehl, the U.N. World Food
Programme's (WFP) representative in North Korea.
"But we should always be aware there is a very chronic and
severe problem in the nutrition of the population and in
particular the very monotonous diet which basically is composed
of maize and rice, carbohydrates, and lacking very significantly
in proteins and fats," she told reporters in Beijing.
North Korea suffered famine in the 1990s that killed an
estimated million people and has continued to endure chronic
food shortages, which many experts say reflect systemic failings
in the reclusive country's heavily centralised economic system,
which has sapped farmers' productivity.
Since then, North Korea's agricultural sector has become
increasingly vulnerable to floods and drought as a result of
widespread deforestation.
Von Roehl said the United Nations will conduct a full-scale
food assessment for the malnourished North next month.
"It is too early to assess the exact damage which has been
inflicted by the torrential rains on agricultural production,"
von Roehl said.
"We will do this in an assessment at the end of September
where we will have a full assessment of the main harvest."
The floods follow a period of drought and are certain to
lift food prices, which are already rising sharply.
The WFP is now helping feed 100,000 people in the worst-hit
counties and, while it remains worried about disease outbreaks,
they are yet to see any evidence, von Roehl said.
U.N. agencies say access to North Korea has improved during
the most recent flooding, indicating the country wants to ease
its traditional isolation at least temporarily.
Still, it remains one of the world's most reclusive states,
even after young leader Kim Jong-un inherited dynastic power
from his father Kim Jong-il, who died in December.
Von Roehl said she was not in a position to comment on
whether Kim plans reforming the economy.
"We have also heard about these recent developments; we have
read about them. But I will be in a much better position to give
you some concrete and verified information later this year," she
said, referring to their September food assessment.
"Part of the mission will be having very detailed meetings
with the Ministry of Agriculture and then I think we will be in
better position to tell you something verified."
(Editing by Paul Tait)