North Koreans attend a rally held to gather their willingness for a victory in a possible war against the United States and South Korea in Nampo, North Korea, April 3, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang on Wednesday. REUTERS/KCNA

WASHINGTON The United States sees a "real and clear" danger from North Korea, given its nuclear and missile capabilities and bellicose rhetoric, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Wednesday.

"We take those threats seriously," Hagel said, addressing an audience at the National Defense University in Washington.

"We are doing everything we can, working with the Chinese, others, to defuse that situation on the peninsula."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)