By Ju-min Park
| SEOUL, March 26
SEOUL, March 26 One of the world's fastest
developing property markets is also in one of its least likely
places - North Korea.
Even though the buying and selling of houses and apartments
is illegal, it is becoming more widespread and sophisticated,
said defectors as well as experts who study the ruined economy.
On paper, the socialist state owns all property. But the
percentage of North Koreans who are buying their own home - as
opposed to waiting for the government to assign one - is growing
rapidly, surveys of defectors show.
Brokers can be found with lists of property for sale in
private markets selling food and cheap consumer goods that are
tolerated by the government in cities and towns around North
Korea, the defectors and experts said.
"You can find a house you want by asking brokers," said Kim
Young-il, a defector and activist in Seoul.
Deals are done in U.S. dollars in the capital Pyongyang and
in Chinese yuan along the border with China, where most of the
North's trade with the outside world takes place. The buyers and
sellers then bribe housing officials to effectively approve the
transaction by issuing or modifying residency documents, the
defectors and experts said.
It's another example of how the regime of leader Kim Jong Un
is turning a blind eye to a black market that is offering North
Koreans a chance to upgrade their living conditions, move from
one location to another or to simply make some money, especially
given that house prices have been rising steadily.
It is common for defectors to send money to the North so
their families can buy better homes. Activist Kim and two other
defectors say they have also heard of some people buying
property as an investment ahead of what they hope will be the
eventual reunification of their impoverished homeland and the
wealthy South. Reuters could not confirm those accounts.
Defectors send an estimated $10 million each year to help
their families in the North, according to the Organization for
One Korea, a South Korean support group for defectors. The money
is routed through agents on China's side of the land border.
"Money talks in North Korea. If you have money, send it to
somebody you trust. You can buy a decent house in the border
region with China," said Kim, the defector, who runs a
non-governmental organisation called People for Successful
Corean Reunification, which uses the ancient spelling of Korea.
Kim told Reuters he had a friend who needed to raise money
last winter to fund his escape to the South, so the friend sold
his apartment in the North Korean border city of Hyesan for
40,000 Chinese yuan ($6,600).
He declined to identify his friend, who he said was at a
re-settlement centre south of Seoul that helps defectors try to
get to grips with life in South Korea.
MISSILES INSTEAD OF HOUSING
Under the socialist system erected by Kim Il Sung, the young
leader's grandfather, the government built and allocated housing
to its citizens.
Then famine killed an estimated one million people in the
mid-1990s, causing the collapse of the state food distribution
system. That opened the door to private markets selling food in
the late 1990s.
Trading in property soon followed, especially since the
increasingly cash-starved state spent money on its 1.2-million
strong military instead of public housing.
Under North Korean law, anyone who sells, buys or rents a
house can be sentenced to hard labour.
But a survey last year of 133 defectors by the Seoul
National University's (SNU) Institute for Peace and Unification
Studies found 67 percent of them had bought their own homes,
compared to 14 percent who had been given accommodation. The
defectors left North Korea in 2012.
A similar survey of 126 defectors who left in 2011 showed 46
percent bought their own home.
"With market forces spreading, North Koreans are becoming
able to dream of moving into a better house," said Jeong
Eun-mee, an SNU research professor involved in the survey.
"Homes, one of the few resources North Koreans have, are now
extensively traded unofficially. The regime has no option but to
tolerate this ... because officials are involved as well."
CIGARETTES OR FOOD WILL DO
In a 2013 report, the Korea Institute for National
Unification, a South Korean state-run think tank, said housing
officials were usually bribed with cigarettes or food to approve
a property transaction in one of the world's most corrupt
countries.
While it is impossible to independently confirm anything in
North Korea, similar studies support the suggestion of growing
property ownership.
Defectors are also among the best sources of information
since better communications have opened the way for regular
contact with their families. Defector groups in Seoul estimate
3,000 phone calls are made each day to the North, routed through
Chinese mobile networks along the border.
There is no hard data, but apartment prices have risen in
the last decade in Pyongyang and small cities on the Chinese
border, defectors said.
Housing now acts as a store of value for North Koreans
looking for ways to earn money outside the poorly paid
government sector, they added.
Lee Yun-keol, a biologist who came to Seoul in 2005, said he
had heard that an apartment he used to own in Pyongyang was
worth $100,000, nearly 15 times what he paid more than a decade
ago.
Properties close to statues of Kim Il Sung or his son Kim
Jong Il in the centre of Pyongyang command a higher price thanks
to constant water and electricity supplies, defectors said.
They added that the property market revolved around the
brokers, who keep a low profile in private markets but can be
found by asking around. Once a buyer and seller agree the price,
they bribe housing authorities to alter names on mandatory
residence permits that give an address.
North Korea only allows one house to be registered against
one name, so people use the names of relatives if they want to
buy more.
PRIVATE CONTRACTORS
Outside Pyongyang, where there is more scope for private
commerce because state scrutiny is less intense, the property
market has also created a new class of businessmen who employ
workers outside the broken state system and raise funds to buy
building materials, defectors and experts said.
Kim Joo-sung, a North Korean scientific researcher who
defected in 2008, said he had a friend in his home city who
became a construction contractor as far back as 2002.
The friend worked with brokers who promoted unit sales by
phone before they were even built, the researcher said, adding
he paid off officials by giving them new homes.
"He became one of the richest men in my community," said
Kim, who declined to name his home city for fear of reprisals
against his family in North Korea. He also declined to reveal
his friend's identity, saying he had lost contact with him when
he fled North Korea.
The North Korean state has also been getting in on the
property trade.
Since taking office more than two years ago, Kim Jong Un has
presided over a construction boom with the aid of funds from
China, the North's major backer, and Russia, a former Cold War
ally.
The state-run KCNA news agency, for example, reported in
January that the government had built apartments for 1,000
families of scientists in Pyongyang.
For some newly built flats in Pyongyang, government firms
sell the units, keeping the money as profit to stay viable,
experts and defectors said.
"With the government's knowledge, state agencies and
institutions are selling houses they have built," said an
ex-senior intelligence official, who came to Seoul in 2008 but
declined to be identified because of concerns for his safety.
($1=6.1185 yuan)
(Editing by Dean Yates)