By Guy Faulconbridge and Ronald Popeski
LONDON/SEOUL, April 5 North Korea warned on
Friday it could not guarantee the safety of diplomats after next
Wednesday and asked embassies to consider moving staff out of
the country, European diplomats said, amid high tension on the
Korean peninsula.
The requests came on the heels of declarations by the
government of the secretive communist state that real conflict
was inevitable, because of what it termed "hostile" U.S. troop
exercises with South Korea and U.N. sanctions imposed over North
Korea's nuclear weapons testing.
"The current question was not whether, but when a war would
break out on the peninsula," because of the "increasing threat
from the United States", China's state news agency, Xinhua,
quoted the North's Foreign Ministry as saying.
It added that diplomatic missions should consider
evacuation. North Korea would provide safe locations for
diplomats in accordance with international conventions, Xinhua
quoted the ministry as saying in a notification to embassies.
Britain said its embassy in Pyongyang had been told by the
North Korean government it "would be unable to guarantee the
safety of embassies and international organisations in the
country in the event of conflict from April 10th".
"We believe they have taken this step as part of their
continuing rhetoric that the U.S. poses a threat to them,"
Britain's Foreign Office said.
It said it had "no immediate plans" to evacuate its embassy
and accused the North Korean government of raising tensions
"through a series of public statements and other provocations."
A Polish spokesman said Warsaw saw the latest statements by
Pyongyang as "an inappropriate element of building up the
pressure and we obviously think that there is no risk from
outside on North Korea." He added that the Polish Embassy saw no
need to move staff out.
"This question has been directed to all embassies that are
on the ground in Pyongyang," a Swedish Foreign Office official
said.
The United States, which does not have diplomatic relations
with North Korea and is served by Sweden as a "protecting power"
in Pyongyang, echoed the British and the Poles.
"This is just an escalating series of rhetorical statements,
and the question is, to what end?" said State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland.
Asked if the United States had received any instructions
from the Swedes on the small number of U.S. aid workers or
tourists who could be in North Korea, she said there was no
indication Sweden would heed Pyongyang's warning.
'DEEPLY CONCERNED'
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon "remains deeply concerned
about escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula," but U.N.
humanitarian workers remain active across North Korea for the
time being, a spokesman said on Friday.
"U.N. staff in the DPRK (North Korea) remain engaged in
their humanitarian and developmental work throughout the
country," said U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky. The United Nations
has 36 international staff and 21 locally recruited personnel
working in North Korea, the world body said.
Under the Vienna Convention that governs diplomatic
missions, host governments are required to help get embassy
staff out of the country in the event of conflict.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said North Korea had "proposed
that the Russian side consider the evacuation of employees in
the increasingly tense situation", according to a spokesman for
its embassy in Pyongyang.
Moscow said it was "seriously studying" the request. A
statement from its Foreign Ministry said Russia hoped all
parties would show restraint and considered "whipping up
military hysteria to be categorically unacceptable."
In a fusillade of statements over the past month, North
Korea has threatened to stage a nuclear strike on the United
States, something it lacks the capacity to do, according to most
experts, and has declared war on South Korea.
Military analysts say North Korea might be able to hit some
part of the United States, but not the mainland and not with a
nuclear weapon.
The threats against the United States by North Korea's young
leader, Kim Jong-un, are "probably all bluster", said Gary
Samore, until recently the top nuclear proliferation expert on
President Barack Obama's national security staff.
The North Koreans "are not suicidal. They know that any kind
of direct attack (on the United States) would be end of their
country," he added.
On Friday, South Korean media reported that North Korea had
placed two of its intermediate-range missiles on mobile
launchers and hidden them on the east coast of the country in a
move that could threaten Japan or U.S. Pacific bases.
The report could not be confirmed, but White House spokesman
Jay Carney told reporters that based on past behavior, "we would
not be surprised" to see North Korea conduct another missile
test.
Speculation centred on two kinds of missiles, neither of
which is known to have been tested.
One is the so-called Musudan missile, which South Korea's
Defence Ministry estimates has a range of up to 3,000 km (1,865
miles). The other is the KN-08, believed to be an
intercontinental ballistic missile.
North Korea has always aggressively condemned the regular
military exercises held by U.S. forces and their South Korean
allies, but its reaction to this year's has reached a blistering
pitch.
"The rhetoric is off the charts," said Victor Cha, former
director for Asian affairs at the White House National Security
Council.
CASTRO WARNS AGAINST WAR
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, in an essay in Cuban state
media, warned ally North Korea against war, describing the
situation on the Korean Peninsula as "incredible and absurd" and
"one of the gravest risks of nuclear war since the Crisis of
October (Cuban Missile Crisis), 50 years ago."
The verbal assaults from Pyongyang have set financial
markets in South Korea, Asia's fourth largest economy, on edge.
South Korean shares slid on Friday, with foreign investors
selling their biggest daily volume in nearly 20 months, hurt
after aggressive easing from the Bank of Japan sent the yen
reeling, as well as by the tension over North Korea.
"In the past, (markets) recovered quickly from the impact
from any North Korea-related event, but recent threats from
North Korea are stronger and the impact may therefore not
disappear quickly," Vice Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said.
Kim Jong-un, 30, is the third member of his dynasty to rule
North Korea. He took over in December 2011 after the death of
his father, Kim Jong-il, who staged confrontations with South
Korea and the United States throughout his 17-year rule.
Some fear the young leader of the isolated communist state
may view the risk of conflict as one worth taking.
"We don't understand this new guy at all. And if the North
Koreans move to provoke the South, the South is going to
retaliate in a way we haven't seen before," Cha said.