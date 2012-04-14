* Kim Jong-un to shrug off rocket failure at centenary
parade
* Third nuclear test seen as North Korea flexes muscles
* Kim has no option but to follow policies of father
* No alternative source of power in North Korea to Kim
dynasty
By David Chance and Christine Kim
SEOUL, April 15 Smarting from a failed rocket
launch, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has little choice but
to stick to his father's playbook of milking an impoverished
country to develop weapons and blackmail the international
community for aid and recognition.
Far from fearing a coup or instability after Friday's public
fiasco, the third of his line to rule North Korea will lead
celebrations on Sunday to mark the centenary of the birth of his
grandfather, the founder of the world's only Stalinist monarchy,
"Eternal President" Kim Il-sung.
The state that Kim inherited in December after the death of
his father Kim Jong-il boasts a 1.2 million-strong military,
wants to possess a nuclear weapon and to develop the ability to
hit the United States with it - the aim, critics say, of the
failed rocket launch.
Behind those ambitions are 23 million people, many
malnourished, in an economy whose output is worth just $40
billion annually in purchasing power parity terms, according to
the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, compared with South
Korea's $1.5 trillion economy.
The puny size of the economy means development is not the
answer, tying Kim into the "military first" policies of his late
father Kim Jong-il who oversaw the development of the state's
nuclear and missile ambitions.
"For Kim Jong-un, opening North Korea means the end of a
system that his grandfather and father fostered," said Virginie
Grzelczyk, a North Korea expert at Nottingham Trent University
in Britain.
"Kim Jong-un is unlikely to be losing power over the launch,
as the elite and the military need his legitimising and mythical
presence in order to pacify the North Korean population."
The small scale of the economy is matched by North Korea's
limited diplomatic clout. It has few friends other than China,
whose strategic interest is in keeping a buffer between it and
South Korea which has U.S. military bases.
Even China sounded increasingly exasperated in the run-up to
Friday's rocket launch as Pyongyang ignored its pleas for
restraint, despite aid pumped in by Beijing, and its diplomatic
protection at bodies like the United Nations.
Without real weight in the international arena, Pyongyang is
forced to rely on periodic rocket launches, nuclear tests and
attacks on South Korea, such as the one in 2010 when it shelled
an island, to remind the world of its existence, analysts say.
That is likely to mean sticking to the same script as in
2009, when North Korea followed a failed attempt to put a
satellite into orbit with a nuclear test.
Intelligence satellite images showing a tunnel being dug at
the site of two previous tests imply that it either wishes to
remind the world of the possibility, so as to prompt a return to
aid for disarmament talks, or is actually preparing for one.
"Internationally, now they have to do a nuclear test,
preferably using uranium, just in order to show that they should
be taken seriously," said Andre Lankov, a North Korea expert at
South Korea's Kookmin University.
SOME LIES ARE TOO BIG EVEN FOR PYONGYANG
Pyongyang did depart from its previous practise when it
publicly admitted on state television that the Unha-3 rocket had
failed to deliver its weather satellite into orbit in time for
Kim Il-sung's birthday.
A 2009 launch that the international community said had
failed was hailed as a success by North Korea, where the only
news available to its people is from the state.
But to read into the announcement signs of new openness is
to overstate the issue, most commentators on North Korea say.
The presence of so many foreign journalists and the spread of
cellphones, of which there are now more than a million, made it
too risky.
"For all its habitual lying, the propaganda apparatus shies
away from lies it can too easily be caught out on," said Brian
Myers, a North Korea expert at Dongseo University in South
Korea.
In parallel with the short announcement on the rocket's
failure, North Korea continued to churn out reams of propaganda
aimed at bolstering the legitimacy of Kim Jong-un and his claim
to power based on his bloodline.
"The idea and feats Kim Il-sung performed in the 20th
century have been fully carried forward and his glorious history
continues uninterruptedly along with prospering Songun
(military-first) Korea," state news agency KCNA reported on
Friday.
The anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth was supposed to usher
in a "strong and prosperous" nation.
North Korea claimed that industrial output grew 2 percent
last year, but according to United Nations data its economy is
in fact the same size as it was 20 years ago after being
devastated by a famine in the 1990s.
It appears to fund itself through exports of its mineral
wealth to China, sales of weapons technology to states such as
Syria and Iran as well as a variety of criminal enterprises such
as narcotics and faking $100 bills.
Last June it was caught smuggling weapons to Myanmar, an
income stream that has been cut off with that country's opening.
Periodically, it confiscates the wealth of its own citizens
as it did in a 2009 revaluation of its currency and a crackdown
on hoarding of foreign currency, something it may need to do
more of as financial sanctions bite and old allies, like
Myanmar, halt their purchases.
A defector, surnamed Ryu, who entered South Korea in 2011
and is now living in Seoul, said there was simply no choice but
to comply with the forced confiscation.
"There were so many who were beaten," said Ryu, aged in his
mid-40s, who declined to give his full name for fear of
reprisals.
"People were at each other's throats; there was no telling
who would rat on you for having a secret stash of foreign cash."
Chon Hyun-joon, an expert on North Korea at the state-run
Korea Institute for National Unification in South Korea,
estimates that as much as $2 billion to $3 billion could have
been raised, although other experts say the figure was lower.
Whatever the state of the economy, missile and nuclear
weapons development will take priority for North Korea, experts
say. Figures published in South Korean media suggest that $3
billion has been spent on the nuclear and missile programme over
the years.
"Even Kim Jong-il admitted that the first rocket launch
required millions of dollars," said Kim Yeon-su, a professor at
the National Defense University in Seoul.
"He said at the time the cost would be paid even at the
expense of the North Korean people."