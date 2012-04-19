By Jack Kim
| SEOUL, April 19
SEOUL, April 19 South Korea has added to its
arsenal a cruise missile that can hit anywhere in the North, the
Defence Ministry announced on Thursday, a day after Pyongyang
said it was ready to retaliate in the face of international
condemnation over its failed rocket launch.
The reclusive North is widely expected to follow a pattern
it set in 2009 with a successive missile and nuclear test by
detonating an atomic device in coming weeks, possibly a device
using highly enriched uranium for the first time.
North Korea, technically still at war with the South after
their 1950-53 conflict ended merely with a truce, has already
declared as invalid a deal with Washington to let international
inspectors back to its nuclear facilities in return for food
aid.
"The (locally made cruise missile) has the capability to hit
any facility or personnel in all areas of North Korea in
whatever time frame as necessary," South Korea's Defence
Ministry officer for policy planning, Major General Shin
Won-shik, said.
"We're making this public to underscore our commitment to
respond to the North's missile threat and military provocation."
North Korea, which the South says has thousands of artillery
pieces aimed at Seoul, admitted it had failed to accomplish its
goal of putting a satellite into orbit with the launch on
Friday, which regional powers believe was a test of its
long-range missile.
The U.N. Security Council earlier this week condemned the
launch as a violation of existing U.N. sanctions and warned of
tough action if Pyongyang went ahead with more missile tests or
a nuclear test.
North Korea, marking the 100th anniversary of founder Kim
Il-sung, on Sunday put on a huge military parade, showcasing
what South Korea's Yonhap news agency said was a new long-range
missile, presumed to be a ballistic missile with a range of up
to 6,000 km (3,700 miles).
India on Thursday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable
missile that can reach Beijing and Eastern Europe, thrusting the
emerging Asian power into an small club of nations with
intercontinental nuclear weapons capabilities.
Only the U.N. Security Council permanent members - China,
France, Russia the United States and Britain - along with
Israel, are believed to have such weapons.
(Additional reporting by Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneswar, India;
Editing by Nick Macfie)