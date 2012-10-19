* Threat comes almost two years after North shelled South
Korean island
* South vows to strike back if attacked
By Jack Kim and David Chance
SEOUL, Oct 19 Impoverished North Korea
threatened on Friday to open fire on South Korea if it allows
activists to go ahead with plans to drop anti-North leaflets on
its territory, its most strident warning against its long-time
foe in months.
North Korea, which is still technically at war with the
South after their 1950-53 conflict ended in merely a truce,
often uses shrill rhetoric denouncing its rich, capitalist
neighbour and threatening all-out war.
A looming presidential election in the South and plans to
deploy longer-range missiles by the government in Seoul have
angered the North and prompted an escalation of belligerent
commentaries from Pyongyang.
"We had similar threats last year and they did not stop us
before and this is not going to stop us this time," said Pak
Sang-hak, a North Korean exile who defected to the South 12
years ago.
He is the leader of a coalition of groups of North Korean
exiles and human rights activists who plan to launch giant
balloons containing 200,000 leaflets criticising North Korea's
government for the second year running.
Some of the leaflets, printed on plastic bags, will contain
$1 bills. As well as the dollars, the bags themselves are said
to be prized by North Koreans, many of whom often lack daily
necessities.
South Korea's defence minister told parliament that its
military would retaliate in the event of any attack.
South Korea's military has come under pressure after it
failed to detect a North Korean soldier walking across the
world's most heavily armed border until he knocked on the doors
of soldiers' barracks.
"If (a North Korean strike) were to happen, there would be a
perfect response against the source of the attack," Kim Kwan-jin
told a parliamentary committee.
North Korea shelled a South Korean island almost two years
ago, causing civilian deaths. It was also widely blamed for
sinking a South Korean navy ship, although it denied
responsibility.
North Korea said that if the leaflets were dropped on
Monday, a "merciless military strike by the Western Front will
be put into practice without warning", according to state news
agency KCNA.
It said it would target a tourist area at the border city of
Paju a few miles from the demilitarized zone that separates the
two countries, the most specific threat in months.
"The KPA (Korean People's Army) never makes any empty talk,"
KCNA quoted military commanders as saying.