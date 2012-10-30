SEOUL Oct 30 North Korean state media reported
public appearances by the wife of leader Kim Jong-un for the
first time in two months on Tuesday amid mounting speculation
that she had been chastised for inappropriate conduct or that
she may be pregnant.
Ri Sol-ju's once frequent appearances with her husband in
public reported in state media had marked the starkest break by
the North's leadership from the dour image of Kim's father, Kim
Jong-il, who was rarely seen in public with any of his wives.
Ri attended football match and a musical concert with Kim
Jong-un on Monday. Their appearance at the concert "drew a
thunderous cheer from the audience", the official KCNA news
agency said on Tuesday.
Activities and public appearances in choreographed media
reports give rare indications of events inside the reclusive
state, which is locked in a stand-off with its neighbours and
the West over its nuclear weapons programme.
Kim Jong-il, who died in December, had suffered a stroke in
2008 which was followed by a sudden disappearance from media
until re-emerging in early 2009 appearing gaunt and ill.
Monday's events in Pyongyang and his visit to a military
college were also the first public appearance by the young new
leader Kim Jong-un himself in about two weeks. He looked healthy
and confident in photos accompanying reports over four pages in
the Tuesday's edition of the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper.
South Korea's intelligence agency had joined the fray of
speculation over the sudden disappearance of Ri from state media
since early September saying state elders may have raised an
issue over her casual and cheerful demeanour portrayed in media.
"The analysis has been that there was concern over breach of
discipline (by Ri) among North Korean elders, plus the
speculation of pregnancy," South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper
quoted the National Intelligence Service as reporting in a
closed-door briefing to parliament.
North Korea broke the mystery surrounding a young woman who
had been seen with Kim in July by saying she was the leader's
wife. The announcement itself was part of a trend that Kim has
followed to break out of the secretive management style of his
father.
North Korea's state media have not disclosed when the two
got married or whether they had any children.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)