SEOUL, March 11 North Korea has cut off a Red
Cross hotline with South Korea as it escalates its war of words
against Seoul and Washington in response to a military drill in
the South and U.N. sanctions imposed for its recent nuclear
test.
The North had threatened to cut off the hotline on March 11
if the United States and South Korea did not abandon their joint
military exercise.
The Red Cross hotline is used to communicate between Seoul
and Pyongyang which do not have diplomatic relations.
"We called at 9 a.m. and there was no response," a
government official from South Korea said. The line is tested
each day.
Pyongyang has also threatened to cut off a hotline with U.N.
forces in South Korea, at the border "truce village" of
Pammunjom.
Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen since the North
conducted a third nuclear test on Feb. 12, prompting new U.N.
sanctions.
South Korea and U.S. forces are conducting large-scale
military drills until the end of April, while the North is also
gearing up for a massive state-wide military exercise.
North Korea has accused the United States of using the
military drills in South Korea as a launch pad for a nuclear war
and has threatened to scrap the armistice with Washington that
ended hostilities in the 1950-53 Korean War.
The North has threatened a nuclear strike on the United
States, but such a threat has been dismissed as rhetoric by
analysts, as the North does not have the military capacity to
reach the United States.
The North is viewed as more likely to stage some kind of
attack along a disputed sea border, if it does anything at all,
rather than risk a war with South Korea and the United States,
which it would lose, according to most military assessments.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry)