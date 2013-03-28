(Recasts after North Korean reaction)
By David Chance and Phil Stewart
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, March 29 North Korea put its
rocket units on standby on Friday to attack U.S. military bases
in South Korea and the Pacific, after the United States flew two
nuclear-capable stealth bombers over the Korean peninsula in a
rare show of force.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed off on the order at a
midnight meeting of top generals and "judged the time has come
to settle accounts with the U.S. imperialists in view of the
prevailing situation", official KCNA news agency said.
On Thursday, the United States flew two radar-evading B-2
Spirit bombers on practice runs over South Korea, responding to
a series of North Korean threats. They flew from the United
States and back in what appeared to be the first exercise of its
kind, designed to show America's ability to conduct long-range,
precision strikes "quickly and at will", the U.S. military said.
The news of Kim's response was unusually swift.
"He finally signed the plan on technical preparations of
strategic rockets of the KPA, ordering them to be standby for
fire so that they may strike any time the U.S. mainland, its
military bases in the operational theaters in the Pacific,
including Hawaii and Guam, and those in south Korea," KCNA said.
The North has an arsenal of Soviet-era Scud missiles that
can hit South Korea, but its longer-range missiles are untested.
Independent assessments of its missile capability suggest it may
have theoretical capacity to hit U.S. bases in Japan and Guam.
The North has launched a daily barrage of threats since
early this month when the United States and the South, allies in
the 1950-53 Korean War, began routine military drills.
The South and the United States have said the drills are
purely defensive in nature and that no incident has taken place
in the decades they have been conducted in various forms.
The United States also flew B-52 bombers over South Korea
earlier this week.
The North has put its military on highest readiness to fight
what it says are hostile forces conducting war drills. Its young
leader has previously given "final orders" for its military to
wage revolutionary war with the South.
Despite the tide of hostile rhetoric from Pyongyang, it has
kept open a joint economic zone with the South which generates
$2 billion a year in trade, money the impoverished state can
ill-afford to lose.
Pyongyang has also cancelled an armistice agreement with the
United States that ended the Korean War and cut all
communications hotlines with U.S. forces, the United Nations and
South Korea.
U.S. SAYS NORTH ON DANGEROUS PATH
"The North Koreans have to understand that what they're
doing is very dangerous," U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
told reporters at the Pentagon.
"We must make clear that these provocations by the North are
taken by us very seriously and we'll respond to that."
The U.S. military said that its B-2 bombers had flown more
than 6,500 miles (10,461 km) to stage a trial bombing raid from
their bases in Missouri as part of the Foal Eagle war drills
being held with South Korea.
The bombers dropped inert munitions on the Jik Do Range, in
South Korea, and then returned to the continental United States
in a single, continuous mission, the military said.
Thursday's drill was the first time B-2s flew round-trip
from the mainland United States over South Korea and dropped
inert munitions, a Pentagon spokeswoman said.
Victor Cha, a North Korea expert at the Center for Strategic
and International Studies, said the drill fit within the context
of ramped efforts by the Pentagon to deter the North from acting
upon any of its threats.
Asked whether he thought the latest moves could further
aggravate tensions on the peninsula, Cha, a former White House
official, said: "I don't think the situation can get any more
aggravated than it already is."
Despite the shrill rhetoric from Pyongyang, few believe
North Korea, formally known as the Democratic People's Republic
of Korea, will risk starting a full-out war.
Still, Hagel, who on March 15 announced he was bolstering
missile defenses over the growing North Korea threat, said all
of the provocations by the North had to be taken seriously.
"Their very provocative actions and belligerent tone, it has
ratcheted up the danger and we have to understand that reality,"
Hagel said, renewing a warning that the U.S. military was ready
for "any eventuality" on the peninsula.
North Korea conducted a third nuclear weapons test in
February in breach of U.N. sanctions and despite warnings from
China, its one major diplomatic ally.
(Additional reporting by David Alexander in Washington; Editing
by Warren Strobel, Paul Simao and Mark Bendeich)