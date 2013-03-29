(Adds Russian foreign minister comment)
By David Chance and Phil Stewart
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, March 29 North Korea put its
missile units on standby on Friday to attack U.S. military bases
in South Korea and the Pacific, after the United States flew two
nuclear-capable stealth bombers over the Korean peninsula in a
rare show of force.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed off on the order at a
midnight meeting of top generals and "judged the time has come
to settle accounts with the U.S. imperialists in view of the
prevailing situation", the official KCNA news agency said.
KCNA said North Korea and the United States could only
settle their differences by "physical means". The North has an
arsenal of Soviet-era short-range Scud missiles that can hit
South Korea but its longer-range Nodong and Musudan missiles,
which could in theory hit U.S. Pacific bases, are untested.
China, the North's sole major ally, repeated its calls for
restraint on the Korean peninsula at a regular Foreign Ministry
briefing and made no criticism of the U.S flights.
"We hope that relevant parties will work together in pushing
for a turnaround of the tense situation," ministry spokesman
Hong Lei told reporters.
Tension has been high since North Korea conducted a third
nuclear weapons test in February in breach of U.N. sanctions and
despite warnings from China for it not to do so.
Russia's foreign minister implicitly criticised the U.S.
bomber flights.
"We are concerned that alongside the adequate, collective
reaction of the U.N. Security Council, unilateral action is
being taken around North Korea that is increasing military
activity," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
"The situation could simply get out of control, it is
slipping toward the spiral of a vicious cycle," Lavrov told
reporters in Moscow when asked about the situation.
He called for efforts to get stalled six-party talks on
North Korea going again. The talks have involved the two Koreas,
the United States, Russia, China and Japan.
THREATS
On Thursday, the United States flew two radar-evading B-2
Spirit bombers on practice runs over South Korea, responding to
a series of North Korean threats. They flew from the United
States and back in what appeared to be the first exercise of its
kind, designed to show America's ability to conduct long-range,
precision strikes "quickly and at will", the U.S. military said.
The news of Kim's response was unusually swift.
"He finally signed the plan on technical preparations of
strategic rockets of the KPA (Korean People's Army), ordering
them to be on standby for fire so that they may strike any time
the U.S. mainland, its military bases in the operational
theatres in the Pacific, including Hawaii and Guam, and those in
South Korea," KCNA said.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported there had been
additional troop and vehicle movements at the North's mid- and
long-range missile sites, indicating they may be ready to fire.
It was impossible to verify the report which did not specify
a time frame. South Korea's Defense Ministry said it was
watching shorter-range Scud missile sites closely as well as
Nodong and Musudan missile batteries.
The North has launched a daily barrage of threats since
early this month when the United States and the South, allies in
the 1950-53 Korean War, began regular military drills.
The South and the United States have said the drills are
purely defensive and that no incident has taken place in the
decades they have been conducted in various forms.
The United States also flew B-52 bombers over South Korea
earlier this week.
The North has put its military on highest readiness to fight
what it says are hostile forces conducting war drills. Its young
leader has previously given "final orders" for its military to
wage revolutionary war with the South.
Despite the hostile rhetoric from the North, it has kept
open a joint economic zone with the South which generates $2
billion a year in trade - money the impoverished state can
ill-afford to lose.
"VERY DANGEROUS"
North Korea has cancelled an armistice agreement with the
United States that ended the Korean War and cut all
communications hotlines with U.S. forces, the United Nations and
South Korea.
"The North Koreans have to understand that what they're
doing is very dangerous," U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday.
"We must make clear that these provocations by the North are
taken by us very seriously and we'll respond to that."
The U.S. military said that its B-2 bombers had flown more
than 6,500 miles (10,461 km) to stage a trial bombing raid from
their bases in Missouri as part of the Foal Eagle war drills
being held with South Korea.
The bombers dropped inert munitions on the Jik Do Range, in
South Korea, and then returned to the continental United States
in a single, continuous mission, the military said.
It was the first time B-2s flew round-trip from the mainland
United States over South Korea and dropped inert munitions, a
Pentagon spokeswoman said.
Victor Cha, a North Korea expert at the Center for Strategic
and International Studies, said the drill fitted within the
context of ramped-up efforts by the Pentagon to deter the North
from acting upon any of its threats.
Asked whether he thought the latest moves could further
aggravate tension, Cha, a former White House official, said: "I
don't think the situation can get any more aggravated than it
already is."
South Korea denied suggestions that the bomber drills
contained an implicit threat of attack on the North.
"There is no entity on the earth who will strike an attack
on North Korea or expressed their wishes to do so," said a
spokesman for the South's Unification Ministry, which deals with
North Korea.
Few believe North Korea will risk starting a full-out war.
Still, Hagel, who on March 15 announced he was bolstering
missile defenses over the growing North Korea threat, said all
of the actions by the North had to be taken seriously.
"Their very provocative actions and belligerent tone, it has
ratcheted up the danger and we have to understand that reality,"
Hagel said, renewing a warning that the U.S. military was ready
for "any eventuality" on the peninsula.
(Additional reporting by David Alexander in Washington, Sui-Lee
Wee in Beijing and Gabriela Baczynska in Moscow; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan and Robert Birsel)