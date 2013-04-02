* KCNA: all civilian, military nuclear activities to resume
* Yongbyon reactor would produce plutonium for nuclear arms
* But N.Korean leader seems to dial down risk of conflict
* U.N. leader says nuclear threats "not a game," must stop
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, April 2 North Korea said on Tuesday it
would revive a mothballed nuclear reactor able to produce
bomb-grade plutonium but stressed it was seeking a deterrent
capacity and did not repeat recent threats to attack South Korea
and the United States.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the crisis
over North Korea had gone too far and he appealed for dialogue
and negotiation to resolve the situation.
"Nuclear threats are not a game. Aggressive rhetoric and
military posturing only result in counter-actions, and fuel fear
and instability," Ban, a South Korean, told a news conference
during a visit to Andorra.
The Pentagon, meanwhile, said another U.S. guided-missile
destroyer had taken position in the western Pacific to assist
with missile defense, as tensions rise over North Korea's
threats against the United States and its ally, South Korea.
The crisis flared after Pyongyang was hit with U.S.
sanctions for conducting a third nuclear test in February and
the United States and South Korea staged military drills that
North Korea viewed as "hostile."
Pyongyang then threatened a nuclear strike on the United
States, missile strikes on its Pacific bases and war with South
Korea, prompting Washington to bolster forces in the region.
The state-owned KCNA news agency announced on Tuesday that
North Korea would relaunch all nuclear facilities for both
electricity and military uses.
One of the most isolated and unpredictable states in the
world, North Korea carried out its third nuclear test since 2006
but is seen as some years away from producing a deliverable
nuclear weapon, although it claims to have a deterrent.
A speech by the North's young leader, Kim Jong-un, given on
Sunday but published in full by KCNA on Tuesday, appeared to
dampen any prospect of a direct confrontation with the United
States by emphasizing that nuclear weapons would ensure the
country's safety as a deterrent.
"Our nuclear strength is a reliable war deterrent and a
guarantee to protect our sovereignty," Kim said. "It is on the
basis of a strong nuclear strength that peace and prosperity can
exist and so can the happiness of people's lives."
Meeting in Washington, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se stressed their
countries' military readiness and said denuclearisation was the
only way forward for North Korea.
"What Kim Jong-un has been choosing to do is provocative, it
is dangerous, reckless and the United States will not accept
(North Korea) as a nuclear state," Kerry said.
The Obama administration's deployment of advanced aircraft
and warships to South Korea was a signal "that the United States
will defend our allies and that we will not be subject to
irrational or reckless provocation," he said.
Kerry, who will visit South Korea next week, reminded the
North Koreans that "they have an option, and that option is to
enter into negotiations for denuclearisation ... and to begin to
focus on the needs of their people."
Kim's speech, delivered to the central committee meeting of
the ruling Workers Party of Korea, hinted at a small shift away
from threats against Seoul and Washington, but it remained some
distance from calling any kind of end to the crisis.
"The fact that this (speech) was made at the party central
committee meeting, which is the highest policy-setting organ,
indicates an attempt to highlight economic problems and shift
the focus from security to the economy," said Yang Moo-jin of
the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.
PLUTONIUM PRODUCTION
But if Pyongyang indeed restarts the nuclear facilities, it
would have longer-term implications for the region's security.
Reactivating the aged Soviet-era reactor at the Yongbyon
nuclear plant would yield plutonium, a tested path to stockpile
more fissile material than a uranium enrichment program.
The White House criticized the move. "North Korea's
announcement that it will reopen or restart its nuclear
facilities at Yongbyon is another indication of its pattern of
contradicting its own commitments and its pattern of violating
its international obligations," spokesman Jay Carney said.
The United States is urging Russia and China to do more to
rein in North Korea, Carney said.
It was unclear how quickly Yongbyon, whose cooling tower was
destroyed as part of an earlier denuclearisation deal with major
powers, would take to restart.
It was also impossible to verify whether Yongbyon remained
connected to North Korea's antiquated electricity grid at all.
"It was a reactor that was nearing obsolescence with a
cooling tower that wasn't functioning properly when it was blown
up. It could mean they've been rebuilding quite a few things,"
said Yoo Ho-yeol, North Korea specialist at Korea University in
Seoul.
The move to restart the reactor undermines China's stated
aim of restarting denuclearisation talks on the Korean
peninsula, prompting a foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing to
express regret at the decision.
As well as reviving the 5MW reactor at Yongbyon, the North's
only known source of plutonium for its nuclear arms program,
KCNA said a uranium enrichment plant would also be put back into
operation.
The nuclear plant's output would be used to solve what KCNA
termed an "acute shortage of electricity" and to bolster "the
nuclear armed force."
NO SIGN OF N.KOREAN MILITARY MOVES
The United States has bolstered forces staging joint drills
with South Korea with Stealth fighters and made bomber
overflights in a rare show of strength to Pyongyang.
Washington has said it has seen no evidence of hostile North
Korean troop movements. Much of the North Korean rhetoric in
recent weeks has echoed previous bouts of anger, but the length
and intensity has been new, raising concerns that the tensions
could spiral into actual fighting.
U.S. defense officials said on Monday that the USS John
McCain, an Aegis-class guided-missile destroyer used for
ballistic missile defense, was being put into position to
operate off the Korean peninsula.
At the Pentagon, spokesman George Little said on Tuesday the
McCain had arrived at a "pre-determined location" in the western
Pacific. He added that another destroyer, the USS Decatur, had
also taken position in the western Pacific "to perform a missile
defense mission as assigned by our combatant commander."
Little declined to further specify the location of either
ship.
He denied reports that a floating, X-band radar used to
track an adversary's missiles as part of a missile defense
system was being deployed to the waters off Japan. No decisions
had been made about what would be done with the radar once
at-sea testing in the region was finished, Little said.
MOOD CHANGE
In Pyongyang, the party congress meeting and a subsequent
assembly of the country's rubber-stamp parliament repeated the
usual anti-American rhetoric and criticized South Korea, but the
broad mood appeared to have changed.
The pariah state has once again started emphasizing economic
development as it shifts to the major April 15 celebration of
the birth of its founder, Kim Il Sung, grandfather of the
current ruler.
For the young Kim, it appears that cementing control of the
party and state has now taken top priority as well as improving
living standards in a country whose economy is smaller than it
was 20 years ago, according to external assessments.
Kim appointed a handful of personal confidants to the
party's politburo, further consolidating his grip on power in
the second full year of his reign.
Former premier Pak Pong-ju, a key ally of the leadership
dynasty, was re-appointed to the post from which he was fired in
2007 for failing to implement economic reforms.
Pak, believed to be in his 70s, is viewed as a key confidant
of Jang Song-thaek, the young Kim's uncle and also a protege of
Kim's aunt. Pak is also seen as a pawn in a power game that has
seen Jang and his wife reassert control over military leaders.
